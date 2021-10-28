astros-braves.png
Getty Images

The 2021 World Series is tied up at 1-1 as the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves head to Game 3 at Truist Park. Houston tied the series on Wednesday night with a 7-2 win at home after Atlanta took Game 1 on Tuesday.

MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they went back to the usual 10-team format. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advanced directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records met in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS was a best-of-five, and the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.

Below is the complete 2021 MLB postseason schedule. All games on ESPN, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network can be streamed via fuboTV (try for free).

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATEGAMEMATCHUP/SCORETIME (ET)TV

Tues., Oct. 26

World Series Game 1

Astros vs. Braves

ATL 6, HOU 2

Fox

Weds., Oct. 27

World Series Game 2

Astros vs. Braves

HOU 7, ATL 2

Fox

Fri., Oct. 29

World Series Game 3

Braves vs. Astros

8:09 p.m.

Fox

Sat., Oct. 30

World Series Game 4

Braves vs. Astros

8:09 p.m.

Fox

Sun., Oct. 31

World Series Game 5 (if nec.)

Braves vs. Astros

8:15 p.m.

Fox

Tues., Nov. 2

World Series Game 6 (if nec.)

Astros vs. Braves

8:09 p.m.

Fox

Weds., Nov. 3

World Series Game 7 (if nec.)

Astros vs. Braves

8:09 p.m.

Fox

Completed rounds

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)/SCORE

Tues., Oct 5

Yankees at Red Sox (AL)

BOS 6, NYY 2

Weds., Oct 6

Cardinals at Dodgers (NL)

LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUP/SCORETIME (ET)/SCORETV

Thurs., Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1

Astros vs. White Sox

HOU 6, CHW 1

FS1


ALDS Game 1

Red Sox vs. Rays

TB 5, BOS 0

FS1

Fri., Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2

Astros vs. White Sox

HOU 9, CHW 4

MLB Network


NLDS Game 1

Brewers vs. Braves

MIL 2, ATL 1

TBS


ALDS Game 2

Rays vs. Red Sox

BOS 14, TB 6

FS1


NLDS Game 1

Giants vs. Dodgers

SF 4, LAD 0

TBS

Sat., Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2

Brewers vs. Braves

ATL 3, MIL 0

TBS


NLDS Game 2

Giants vs. Brewers

LAD 9, SF 2

TBS

Sun., Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3

Red Sox vs. Rays

BOS 6, TB 4 (13)

MLB Network


ALDS Game 3

White Sox vs. Astros

CHW 12, HOU 6

FS1

Mon., Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3

Braves vs. Brewers

ATL 3, MIL 0

TBS


ALDS Game 4

Red Sox vs. Rays

BOS 6, TB 5

FS1


NLDS Game 3

Dodgers vs. Giants

SF 1, LAD 0

TBS

Tues., Oct. 12

ALDS Game 4

White Sox vs. Astros

HOU 10, CHW 1

FS1


NLDS Game 4

Braves vs. Brewers

ATL 6, MIL 5

TBS


NLDS Game 4 

Dodgers vs. Giants

LAD 7, SF 2

TBS

Thurs., Oct 14

NLDS Game 5 

Giants vs. Dodgers

LAD 2, SF 1

TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)/SCORETV

Fri., Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1

Astros vs. Red Sox

HOU 5, BOS 4

Fox

Sat., Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2

Astros vs. Red Sox

BOS 9, HOU 5

Fox and FS1


NLCS Game 1

Braves vs. Dodgers

ATL 3, LAD 2

TBS

Sun., Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2

Braves vs. Dodgers

ATL 5, LAD 4

TBS

Mon., Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3

Red Sox vs. Astros

BOS 12, HOU 3

FS1

Tues., Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3

Dodgers vs. Braves

LAD 6, ATL 5

TBS


ALCS Game 4

Red Sox vs. Astros

HOU 9, BOS 2

FS1

Weds., Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5 

Red Sox vs. Astros

HOU 9, BOS 1

FS1


NLCS Game 4

Dodgers vs. Braves

ATL 9, LAD 2

TBS

Thurs., Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5

Dodgers vs. Braves

LAD 11, ATL 2

TBS

Fri., Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6

Astros vs. Red Sox

HOU 5, BOS 0

FS1

Sat., Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6

Braves vs. Dodgers

ATL 4, LAD 2

TBS

2021 World Series gear now available

The Braves and Astros are battling in the 2021 World Series. Show your love for your favorite team by shopping the all-new 2021 World Series gear, including Braves and Astros commemorative hats, shirts, hoodies, and more. Shop here now.

We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.