The 2021 World Series is tied up at 1-1 as the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves head to Game 3 at Truist Park. Houston tied the series on Wednesday night with a 7-2 win at home after Atlanta took Game 1 on Tuesday.
MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they went back to the usual 10-team format. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advanced directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records met in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS was a best-of-five, and the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.
Below is the complete 2021 MLB postseason schedule. All games on ESPN, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network can be streamed via fuboTV (try for free).
World Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|GAME
|MATCHUP/SCORE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
Tues., Oct. 26
World Series Game 1
Astros vs. Braves
Fox
Weds., Oct. 27
World Series Game 2
Astros vs. Braves
Fox
Fri., Oct. 29
World Series Game 3
Braves vs. Astros
8:09 p.m.
Fox
Sat., Oct. 30
World Series Game 4
Braves vs. Astros
8:09 p.m.
Fox
Sun., Oct. 31
World Series Game 5 (if nec.)
Braves vs. Astros
8:15 p.m.
Fox
Tues., Nov. 2
World Series Game 6 (if nec.)
Astros vs. Braves
8:09 p.m.
Fox
Weds., Nov. 3
World Series Game 7 (if nec.)
Astros vs. Braves
8:09 p.m.
Fox
Completed rounds
Wild Card Games (single elimination)
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)/SCORE
Tues., Oct 5
Yankees at Red Sox (AL)
Weds., Oct 6
Cardinals at Dodgers (NL)
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP/SCORE
|TIME (ET)/SCORE
|TV
Thurs., Oct. 7
ALDS Game 1
Astros vs. White Sox
FS1
ALDS Game 1
Red Sox vs. Rays
FS1
Fri., Oct. 8
ALDS Game 2
Astros vs. White Sox
MLB Network
NLDS Game 1
Brewers vs. Braves
TBS
ALDS Game 2
Rays vs. Red Sox
FS1
NLDS Game 1
Giants vs. Dodgers
TBS
Sat., Oct. 9
NLDS Game 2
Brewers vs. Braves
TBS
NLDS Game 2
Giants vs. Brewers
TBS
Sun., Oct. 10
ALDS Game 3
Red Sox vs. Rays
MLB Network
ALDS Game 3
White Sox vs. Astros
FS1
Mon., Oct. 11
NLDS Game 3
Braves vs. Brewers
TBS
ALDS Game 4
Red Sox vs. Rays
FS1
NLDS Game 3
Dodgers vs. Giants
TBS
|Tues., Oct. 12
ALDS Game 4
White Sox vs. Astros
FS1
NLDS Game 4
Braves vs. Brewers
|ATL 6, MIL 5
TBS
NLDS Game 4
Dodgers vs. Giants
TBS
Thurs., Oct 14
NLDS Game 5
Giants vs. Dodgers
TBS
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)/SCORE
|TV
Fri., Oct. 15
ALCS Game 1
Astros vs. Red Sox
Fox
Sat., Oct. 16
ALCS Game 2
Astros vs. Red Sox
Fox and FS1
NLCS Game 1
Braves vs. Dodgers
TBS
Sun., Oct. 17
NLCS Game 2
Braves vs. Dodgers
TBS
Mon., Oct. 18
ALCS Game 3
Red Sox vs. Astros
FS1
Tues., Oct. 19
NLCS Game 3
Dodgers vs. Braves
TBS
ALCS Game 4
Red Sox vs. Astros
FS1
Weds., Oct. 20
ALCS Game 5
Red Sox vs. Astros
FS1
NLCS Game 4
Dodgers vs. Braves
TBS
Thurs., Oct. 21
NLCS Game 5
Dodgers vs. Braves
TBS
Fri., Oct. 22
ALCS Game 6
Astros vs. Red Sox
FS1
Sat., Oct. 23
NLCS Game 6
Braves vs. Dodgers
TBS
