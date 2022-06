The 2022 men's College World Series is down to its two finalists. Oklahoma and Ole Miss will meet in the best-of-three championship series beginning on Saturday night to determine a new college baseball champion.

The College World Series started last Friday, and of the eight teams to make it that far in college baseball's final stage Texas and Stanford -- two of the teams thought to have the inside track on winning it all -- were the first two schools eliminated. On Tuesday, Notre Dame, which stunned No. 1 overall seed Tennessee in the super regional, suffered its second loss of the CWS, this time to Texas A&M, and was thus eliminated. In the nightcap, Arkansas thumped Auburn in their elimination game to bounce the Tigers from Omaha. We gained more clarity on Wednesday, as Oklahoma defeated and eliminated Texas A&M to punch their ticket to the finals. Arkansas, meanwhile, defeated Ole Miss to force a decisive contest on Thursday afternoon -- a game that Ole Miss won by a 2-0 final.

The Sooners and the Rebels had two of the three longest odds of winning the championship when the College World Series began. Yet those two will meet for the crown beginning on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

College World Series schedule

Games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Saturday, June 25

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma (Game 1 of best-of-three championship series), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, June 26

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma (Game 2), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Monday, June 27

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma (Game 3, if necessary), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Thursday, June 23

Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0 (Arkansas eliminated)

Wednesday, June 22

Oklahoma 5, Texas A&M 1 (Texas A&M eliminated)

Arkansas 3, Ole Miss 2

Tuesday, June 21

Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1 (Notre Dame eliminated)

Arkansas 11, Auburn 1 (Auburn eliminated)

Monday, June 20

Auburn 6, Stanford 2 (Stanford eliminated)

Ole Miss 13, Arkansas 5

Sunday, June 19

Texas A&M 10, Texas 2 (Texas eliminated)

Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2

Saturday, June 18

Arkansas 17, Stanford 2

Ole Miss 5, Auburn 1

Friday, June 17

Oklahoma 13, Texas A&M 5

Notre Dame 7, Texas 3

Complete bracket

And here's a link to NCAA.com's full bracket, which includes region vs. region pairings for the super regionals.

Super regional round scores

Monday

Stanford 10, UConn 5 (Stanford advances)

Auburn 4, Oregon State 3 (Auburn advances)

Sunday

Arkansas 4, North Carolina 3 (Arkansas advances)

Oklahoma 11, Virginia Tech 2 (Oklahoma advances)

Notre Dame 7, Tennessee 3 (Notre Dame advances)

Ole Miss 5, Southern Miss 0 (Ole Miss advances)

Texas 11, East Carolina 1 (Texas advances)

Stanford 8, UConn 2

Oregon State 4, Auburn 3

Saturday

Arkansas 4, North Carolina 1

Virginia Tech 14, Oklahoma 8

Texas 9, East Carolina 8

Tennessee 12, Notre Dame 4

Texas A&M 4, Louisville 3 (Texas A&M advances)

Ole Miss 10, Southern Miss 0

Auburn 7, Oregon State 5

UConn 13, Stanford 12

Friday

Notre Dame 8, Tennessee 6



Oklahoma 5, Virginia Tech 4

East Carolina 13, Texas 7

Texas A&M 5, Louisville 4

Regional round scores

Knoxville Regional

Hosted by No. 1 national seed Tennessee.

Friday, June 3

Campbell 15, Georgia Tech 8

Tennessee 10, Alabama State 0

Saturday, June 4

Georgia Tech 13, Alabama State 4 (Alabama State eliminated)

Tennessee 12, Campbell 7

Sunday, June 5

Georgia Tech 16, Campbell 5 (Campbell eliminated)

Tennessee 9, Georgia Tech 6 (Tennessee advances, Georgia Tech eliminated)

Auburn Regional

Hosted by No. 14 national seed Auburn.

Friday, June 3

Florida St. 5, UCLA 3

Auburn 19, Southeastern La. 7

Saturday, June 4

UCLA 16, Southeastern La. 2 (Southeastern La. eliminated)

Auburn 21, Florida St. 7

Sunday, June 5

UCLA 2, Florida State 1 (Florida State eliminated)

Auburn 9, UCLA 0 (Auburn advances, UCLA eliminated)

Blacksburg Regional

Hosted by No. 4 national seed Virginia Tech.

Friday, June 3

Columbia 8, Gonzaga 2



Virginia Tech 15, Wright State 9

Saturday, June 4

Gonzaga 11, Wright State 9 (Wright State eliminated)

Virginia Tech 24, Columbia 4

Sunday, June 5

Columbia 15, Gonzaga 6 (Gonzaga eliminated)

Virginia Tech 7, Columbia 2 (Virginia Tech advances, Columbia eliminated)

Stillwater Regional



Hosted by No. 7 national seed Oklahoma State.

Friday, June 3

Arkansas 7, Grand Canyon 1



Oklahoma State 10, Missouri State 5

Saturday, June 4

Missouri State 8, Grand Canyon 7 (Grand Canyon eliminated)

Arkansas 20, Oklahoma State 12

Sunday, June 5

Oklahoma State 29, Missouri State 15 (Missouri State eliminated)

Oklahoma State 14, Arkansas 10

Monday, June 6

Arkansas 7, Oklahoma State 3 (Oklahoma State eliminated)

Greenville Regional

Hosted by No. 8 national seed East Carolina.

Friday, June 3

East Carolina 17, Coppin State 1

Virginia 7, Coastal Carolina 2

Saturday, June 4

Coastal Carolina 10, Coppin State 8 (Coppin State eliminated)

East Carolina 4, Virginia 2

Sunday, June 5

Coastal Carolina 7, Virginia 6 (Virginia eliminated)

Coastal Carolina 9, East Carolina 1

Monday, June 6

East Carolina 13, Coastal Carolina 4 (East Carolina advances, Coastal Carolina eliminated)

Gainesville Regional

Hosted by No. 13 national seed Florida.

Friday, June 3

Oklahoma 16, Liberty 3



Florida 7, Central Michigan 3

Saturday, June 4

Central Michigan 3, Liberty 2 (Liberty eliminated)

Oklahoma 9, Florida 4

Sunday, June 5

Florida 6, Central Michigan 5 (Central Michigan eliminated)

Florida 7, Oklahoma 2

Monday, June 6

Oklahoma 5, Florida 4 (Florida eliminated)

College Park Regional

Hosted by No. 15 national seed Maryland.

Friday, June 3

UConn 8, Wake Forest 7

Maryland 23, Long Island 2

Saturday, June 4

Wake Forest 10, Long Island 4 (Long Island eliminated)

UConn 10, Maryland 5

Sunday, June 5

Maryland 10, Wake Forest 5 (Wake Forest eliminated)

Maryland 7, UConn 6



Monday, June 6

UConn 11, Maryland 8 (Maryland eliminated)

College Station Regional

Hosted by No. 5 national seed Texas A&M.

Friday, June 3

Texas A&M 8, Oral Roberts 2

Louisiana 7, TCU 6

Saturday, June 4

TCU 3, Oral Roberts 1 (Oral Roberts eliminated)

Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 6

Sunday, June 5

TCU 6, Louisiana 1 (Louisiana eliminated)

Texas A&M 15, TCU 9 (Texas A&M advances, TCU eliminated)

Austin Regional



Hosted by No. 9 national seed Texas.

Friday, June 3

Texas 11, Air Force 3

Louisiana Tech 12, Dallas Baptist 5

Saturday, June 4

Air Force 5, Dallas Baptist 1 (Dallas Baptist eliminated)

Texas 5, Louisiana Tech 2

Sunday, June 5

Air Force 9, Louisiana Tech 7

Texas 10, Air Force 1 (Texas advances, Air Force eliminated)

Chapel Hill Regional

Hosted by No. 10 national seed North Carolina.

Friday, June 3

North Carolina 15, Hofstra 4

VCU 8, Georgia 1

Saturday, June 4

Georgia 24, Hofstra 1 (Hofstra eliminated)

VCU 4, North Carolina 3

Sunday, June 5

North Carolina 6, Georgia 5 (Georgia eliminated)

North Carolina 19, VCU 8

Monday, June 6

North Carolina 7, VCU 3 (VCU eliminated)

Hattiesburg Regional

Hosted by No. 11 national seed Southern Mississippi.

Friday, June 3

Southern Miss. 2, Army 0

LSU 14, Kennesaw State 11

Saturday, June 4

Kennesaw State 9, Army 8 (Army eliminated)

LSU 7, Southern Miss 6

Sunday, June 5

Southern Miss 4, Kennesaw State 3 (Kennesaw State eliminated)

Southern Miss 8, LSU 4

Monday, June 6

Southern Miss 8, LSU 7 (LSU eliminated)

Louisville Regional

Hosted by No. 12 national seed Louisville.

Friday, June 3

Louisville 7, Southeast Missouri State 2

Michigan 8, Oregon 6

Saturday, June 4

Oregon 18, Southeast Missouri State 6 (Southeast Missouri State eliminated)

Michigan 7, Louisville 3

Sunday, June 5

Louisville 8, Oregon 5 (Oregon eliminated)

Louisville 20, Michigan 1

Monday, June 6

Louisville 11, Michigan 9 (Louisville advances, Michigan eliminated)

Statesboro Regional



Hosted by No. 16 national seed Georgia Southern.

Friday, June 3

Notre Dame 3, Texas Tech 2

Saturday, June 4

Georgia Southern 8, UNC Greensboro 0

Texas Tech 2, UNC Greensboro 0 (UNC Greensboro eliminated)

Notre Dame 6, Georgia Southern 4

Sunday, June 5

Texas Tech 3, Georgia Southern 1 (Georgia Southern eliminated)

Notre Dame 2, Texas Tech 1 (Notre Dame advances, Texas Tech eliminated)

Stanford Regional

Hosted by No. 2 national seed Stanford.

Friday, June 3

Stanford 20, Binghamton 7

Texas State 7, UC-Santa Barbara 3

Saturday, June 4

UC-Santa Barbara 9, Binghamton 4 (Binghamton eliminated)

Texas State 5, Stanford 2

Sunday, June 5

Stanford 8, UC-Santa Barbara 4 (UCSB eliminated)

Stanford 8, Texas State 4

Monday, June 6

Stanford 4, Texas State 3 (Texas State eliminated)

Corvallis Regional

Hosted by No. 3 national seed Oregon State.

Friday, June 3

Oregon State 5, New Mexico State 4 (F/10)

San Diego 3, Vanderbilt 2

Saturday, June 4

Vanderbilt 21, New Mexico State 1 (New Mexico State eliminated)

Oregon State 12, San Diego 3

Sunday, June 5

Vanderbilt 14, San Diego 4 (San Diego eliminated)

Vanderbilt 8, Oregon State 1

Monday, June 6

Oregon State 7, Vanderbilt 6 (Vanderbilt eliminated)

Coral Gables Regional



Hosted by No. 6 national seed Miami-FL. Games in Miami were postponed from Friday to Saturday due to a Tropical Storm Warning in the region.

Saturday, June 4

Miami 11, Canisius 6

Ole Miss 7, Arizona 4

Sunday, June 5

Arizona 7, Canisius 5 (Canisius eliminated)

Ole Miss 2, Miami 1

Arizona 4, Miami 3 (Miami eliminated)

Monday, June 6