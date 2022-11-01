Major League Baseball's awards season got underway a little earlier than usual this offseason as MLB and Rawlings announced the 2022 Gold Glove winners prior to Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night.
Per Major League Baseball, here's the voting process:
To determine the winners of the 18 defensive position Awards, each team's manager and up to six coaches on his staff voted from a pool of qualified players in their League and could not vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added the SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, which comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers' and coaches' votes continuing to carry the majority.
Rawlings added a new utility Gold Glove to honor multi-position players this year, giving us 10 Gold Glove winners in each league and 20 overall. The utility award winners were selected using a separate defensive formula.
Most notably, Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado won his 10th Gold Glove in his 10th MLB season this year, tying Ichiro Suzuki for the record to begin a career. Arenado's 10 Gold Gloves also tie Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt for the second most ever at the hot corner, behind only Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson (16).
A record 14 players won their first career Gold Glove this season, shattering the previous record of 11 in 2020. Below are the 2022 Gold Gloves winners with each player's number of career Gold Gloves in parentheses.
Catcher
- AL: Jose Trevino, Yankees (1st) (other finalists: Sean Murphy, Athletics and Cal Raleigh, Mariners)
- NL: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies (2nd) (other finalists: Travis d'Arnaud, Braves and Tomás Nido, Mets)
First base
- AL: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (1st) (other finalists: Luis Arraez, Twins and Anthony Rizzo, Yankees)
- NL: Christian Walker, Diamondbacks (1st) (other finalists: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals and Matt Olson, Braves)
Second base
- AL: Andrés Giménez, Guardians (1st) (other finalists: Jonathan Schoop, Tigers and Marcus Semien, Rangers)
- NL: Brendan Rodgers, Rockies (1st) (other finalists: Jake Cronenworth, Padres and Tommy Edman, Cardinals)
Shortstop
- AL: Jeremy Peña, Astros (1st) (other finalists: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox and Carlos Correa, Twins)
- NL: Dansby Swanson, Braves (1st) (other finalists: Ha-Seong Kim, Padres and Miguel Rojas, Marlins)
Third base
- AL: Ramón Urías, Orioles (1st) (other finalists: Matt Chapman, Blue Jays and José Ramírez, Guardians)
- NL: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals (10th) (other finalists: Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pirates and Ryan McMahon, Rockies)
Left field
- AL: Steven Kwan, Guardians (1st) (other finalists: Andrew Benintendi, Royals/Yankees and Brandon Marsh, Angels/Phillies)
- NL: Ian Happ, Cubs (1st) (other finalists: David Peralta, Diamondbacks/Rays and Christian Yelich, Brewers)
Center field
- AL: Myles Straw, Guardians (1st) (other finalists: Cedric Mullins, Orioles and Michael A. Taylor, Royals)
- NL: Trent Grisham, Padres (2nd) (other finalists: Victor Robles, Nationals and Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks)
Right field
- AL: Kyle Tucker, Astros (1st) (other finalists: Max Kepler, Twins and Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox/Blue Jays)
- NL: Mookie Betts, Dodgers (6th) (other finalists: Juan Soto, Padres and Daulton Varsho, Diamondbacks)
Pitcher
- AL: Shane Bieber, Guardians (1st) (other finalists: José Berríos, Blue Jays and Jameson Taillon, Yankees)
- NL: Max Fried, Braves (3rd) (other finalists: Tyler Anderson, Dodgers and Corbin Burnes, Brewers)
Utility
- AL: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees (4th) (other finalists: Whit Merrifield, Royals / Blue Jays and Luis Rengifo, Angels)
- NL: Brendan Donovan, Cardinals (1st) (other finalists: Tommy Edman, Cardinals and Daulton Varsho, Diamondbacks)