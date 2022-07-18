The 2022 MLB Home Run Derby features eight of the top sluggers in the league, including Washington's Juan Soto. The two-time All-Star is batting .247 with 42 RBIs and 17 doubles thus far this season. He was eliminated the Home Run Derby last summer by the eventual champion Pete Alonso. Soto heads into the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby as the No. 4 seed, while Alonso is the No. 2 seed as he tries to become the first player to ever win the Home Run Derby three straight times.

The 2022 Home Run Derby from Dodger Stadium will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Monday. Alonso is a +190 favorite (risk $100 to win $190) on the money line in the latest 2022 Home Run Derby odds from Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Kyle Schwarber at +330 and then Soto at +650. Before making any 2022 Home Run Derby picks, be sure to see the predictions from SportsLine's Micah Roberts.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched info in multiple sports. He's been particularly dialed in his MLB picks recently, going 58-30 on his last 88 MLB sides picks, returning almost $2,900 for $100 bettors. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

One surprise: Roberts isn't backing Alonso as he looks for the three-peat. Roberts notes that Alonso has the "perfect swing" for this event and that's been evident the past couple years. However, Alonso will have an extremely tough path to the final round this year.

He draws a first-round matchup against Ronald Acuna Jr., who has the potential to be a sleeper. "That could be trouble," Roberts told SportsLine. He sees better values in the 2022 Home run Derby odds, so he doesn't advise paying the premium price to back Alonso.

2022 MLB Home Run Derby odds, participants

Pete Alonso +190

Kyle Schwarber +330

Juan Soto +650

Julio Rodriguez +700

Ronalda Acuna Jr. +750

Corey Seager +1200

Jose Ramirez +1800

Albert Pujols +2400