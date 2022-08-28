The Little League Baseball World Series is set to wrap up Sunday with the Championship Game. It's Hawaii vs. Curacao for the title from Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania at 3 p.m. ET. Hawaii, representing the United States' West region, beat the Southeast region (Tennessee) on Saturday to win the U.S. title. Curacao, from the Caribbean region, took down Chinese-Taipei to win the International Championship Game.

The Little League Baseball World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022 and is doing so in a slightly different format and an expanded field of 20 teams. The event kicked off Aug. 17 in Williamsport, Pa. and is wraps up Sunday.

International teams are participating for the first time since 2019. The 2020 LLWS was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only U.S. teams were allowed to participate in 2021 when Taylor North Little League from Michigan won the championship. Fans have been welcomed back on the stands this year, as only a limited number of family members were allowed in the stands in 2021 for COVID-19 safety precautions. The MLB Little League Classic was held on Sunday, Aug. 21, with the Orioles defeating the Red Sox.

Chinese Taipei holds the record with 17 Little League World Series titles, and Japan is second with a total of 11. Japan has been dominating lately, as five of those titles have happened since 2010. When it comes to the U.S., California holds the most tiles with seven.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's event, including scores, the schedule, streaming information and a list of every team in the competition.

How to watch 2022 Little League Baseball World Series

When: Aug. 17-28



Aug. 17-28 Where: Williamsport, Pa. -- Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Little League Volunteer Stadium



Williamsport, Pa. -- Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Little League Volunteer Stadium TV channels: ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC



ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)



2022 Little League World Series bracket

Little League

The bracket can also be viewed here.

2022 Little League World Series schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Sunday, Aug. 28

West vs. Caribbean, 3 p.m. ET, ABC (Championship Game)

Asia-Pacific 2, Southeast 0 (Third-Place Game)

Saturday, Aug. 27

Caribbean 1, Asia-Pacific 0 (International Championship)

West 5, Southeast 1 (U.S. Championship)

Thursday, Aug. 25

Caribbean 2, Mexico 1

Southeast 7, Southwest 1

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Asia-Pacific 5, Mexico 1

West 13, Southeast 0

Caribbean 7, Latin America 2

Southwest 8, Mid-Atlantic 4

Tuesday, Aug 23

Latin America 8, Panama 1

Mid-Atlantic 10, Great Lakes 0

Caribbean 4, Canada 2

Southwest 4, Midwest 0

Monday, Aug. 22

Latin America 8, Japan 7



Mid-Atlantic 7, Metro 1



Asia-Pacific 7, Panama 0

Southeast 5, Great Lakes 2

Mexico 10, Canada 0

West 6, Southwest 0

Sunday, Aug. 21

Caribbean 1, Europe-Africa 0

Midwest 10, Mountain 2

Saturday, Aug. 20

Europe-Africa 12, Australia 7

Midwest 6, Northwest 3

Latin America 3, Puerto Rico 1

Mid-Atlantic 7, New England 5

Friday, Aug. 19

Panama 9, Caribbean 3

Southeast 11, Mountain 2

Canada 6, Japan 0

West 12, Metro 0

Thursday, Aug. 18

Asia-Pacific 2, Europe-Africa 0



Great Lakes 8, Midwest 7

Mexico 6, Puerto Rico 1

Southwest 8, Mid-Atlantic 3

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Caribbean 2, Latin America 0

Southeast 5, New England 3

Canada 7, Australia 0

West 11, Northwest 1

Teams

United States

Great Lakes: Hagerstown Little League; Hagerstown, Indiana

Hagerstown Little League; Hagerstown, Indiana New England: Middleborough Little League; Middleborough, Massachusetts

Middleborough Little League; Middleborough, Massachusetts Northwest: Bonney Lake/Sumner Little League; Bonney Lake, Washington

Bonney Lake/Sumner Little League; Bonney Lake, Washington Metro: Massapequa Coast Little League; Massapequa, New York

Massapequa Coast Little League; Massapequa, New York Mid-Atlantic: Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball Little League; Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania

Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball Little League; Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania Midwest: Davenport Southeast Little League; Davenport, Iowa

Davenport Southeast Little League; Davenport, Iowa Mountain: Snow Canyon Little League; Santa Clara, Utah

Snow Canyon Little League; Santa Clara, Utah Southeast: Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee

Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee Southwest: Pearland Little League; Pearland, Texas

Pearland Little League; Pearland, Texas West: Honolulu Little League; Honolulu, Hawaii

International