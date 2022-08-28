The Little League Baseball World Series is set to wrap up Sunday with the Championship Game. It's Hawaii vs. Curacao for the title from Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania at 3 p.m. ET. Hawaii, representing the United States' West region, beat the Southeast region (Tennessee) on Saturday to win the U.S. title. Curacao, from the Caribbean region, took down Chinese-Taipei to win the International Championship Game.
The Little League Baseball World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022 and is doing so in a slightly different format and an expanded field of 20 teams. The event kicked off Aug. 17 in Williamsport, Pa. and is wraps up Sunday.
International teams are participating for the first time since 2019. The 2020 LLWS was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only U.S. teams were allowed to participate in 2021 when Taylor North Little League from Michigan won the championship. Fans have been welcomed back on the stands this year, as only a limited number of family members were allowed in the stands in 2021 for COVID-19 safety precautions. The MLB Little League Classic was held on Sunday, Aug. 21, with the Orioles defeating the Red Sox.
Chinese Taipei holds the record with 17 Little League World Series titles, and Japan is second with a total of 11. Japan has been dominating lately, as five of those titles have happened since 2010. When it comes to the U.S., California holds the most tiles with seven.
Here is everything you need to know about this year's event, including scores, the schedule, streaming information and a list of every team in the competition.
How to watch 2022 Little League Baseball World Series
- When: Aug. 17-28
- Where: Williamsport, Pa. -- Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Little League Volunteer Stadium
- TV channels: ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC
2022 Little League World Series bracket
2022 Little League World Series schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Sunday, Aug. 28
- West vs. Caribbean, 3 p.m. ET, ABC (Championship Game)
- Asia-Pacific 2, Southeast 0 (Third-Place Game)
Saturday, Aug. 27
- Caribbean 1, Asia-Pacific 0 (International Championship)
- West 5, Southeast 1 (U.S. Championship)
Thursday, Aug. 25
- Caribbean 2, Mexico 1
- Southeast 7, Southwest 1
Wednesday, Aug. 24
- Asia-Pacific 5, Mexico 1
- West 13, Southeast 0
- Caribbean 7, Latin America 2
- Southwest 8, Mid-Atlantic 4
Tuesday, Aug 23
- Latin America 8, Panama 1
- Mid-Atlantic 10, Great Lakes 0
- Caribbean 4, Canada 2
- Southwest 4, Midwest 0
Monday, Aug. 22
- Latin America 8, Japan 7
- Mid-Atlantic 7, Metro 1
- Asia-Pacific 7, Panama 0
- Southeast 5, Great Lakes 2
- Mexico 10, Canada 0
- West 6, Southwest 0
Sunday, Aug. 21
- Caribbean 1, Europe-Africa 0
- Midwest 10, Mountain 2
Saturday, Aug. 20
- Europe-Africa 12, Australia 7
- Midwest 6, Northwest 3
- Latin America 3, Puerto Rico 1
- Mid-Atlantic 7, New England 5
Friday, Aug. 19
- Panama 9, Caribbean 3
- Southeast 11, Mountain 2
- Canada 6, Japan 0
- West 12, Metro 0
Thursday, Aug. 18
- Asia-Pacific 2, Europe-Africa 0
- Great Lakes 8, Midwest 7
- Mexico 6, Puerto Rico 1
- Southwest 8, Mid-Atlantic 3
Wednesday, Aug. 17
- Caribbean 2, Latin America 0
- Southeast 5, New England 3
- Canada 7, Australia 0
- West 11, Northwest 1
Teams
United States
- Great Lakes: Hagerstown Little League; Hagerstown, Indiana
- New England: Middleborough Little League; Middleborough, Massachusetts
- Northwest: Bonney Lake/Sumner Little League; Bonney Lake, Washington
- Metro: Massapequa Coast Little League; Massapequa, New York
- Mid-Atlantic: Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball Little League; Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania
- Midwest: Davenport Southeast Little League; Davenport, Iowa
- Mountain: Snow Canyon Little League; Santa Clara, Utah
- Southeast: Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee
- Southwest: Pearland Little League; Pearland, Texas
- West: Honolulu Little League; Honolulu, Hawaii
International
- Asia-Pacific: Fu Lin Little League; Taipei City, Chinese Taipei
- Australia: Brisbane North Little League; Queensland, Australia
- Canada: Little Mountain Little League; Vancouver, British Columbia
- Caribbean: Pabao Little League; Willemstad, Curacao
- Europe-Africa: Emilia Romagna Little League; Bologna, Italy
- Japan: Takarazuka Little League; Takarazuka, Japan
- Latin America: 14 de Septiembre Little League; Managua, Nicaragua
- Mexico: Matamoros Little League; Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico
- Panama: Aguadulce Cabezera Little League; Aguadulce, Panama
- Puerto Rico: Guaynabo Baseball Little League; Guaynabo, Puerto Rico