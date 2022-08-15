The Little League Baseball World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and will do so in a slightly different format with an expanded field. The event is set to take place in Williamsport, Pa. from Aug. 17-28.
There will be four additional teams this year -- two in each bracket -- which expands the competition to a total of 20, making it the largest field the tournament has ever hosted. Half of the teams will be from the United States, and the other half will come from countries all around the world.
International teams will be participating for the first time since 2019. The 2020 LLWS was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only U.S. teams were allowed to participate in 2021 when Taylor North Little League from Michigan won the championship. Fans will also be welcomed back on the stands this year, as only a limited number of family members were allowed in the stands in 2021 for COVID-19 safety precautions.
International teams tend to do well in the LLWS. Chinese Taipei holds the record with 17 titles and Japan is second with a total of 11. Japan has been dominating lately, as five of those titles have happened since 2010. When it comes to the US, California holds the most tiles with seven.
Here is everything you need to know about this year's competition:
How to watch 2022 Little League Baseball World Series
- When: Aug. 17-28
- Where: Williamsport, Pa. -- Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Little League Volunteer Stadium
- TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Teams
United States
- Great Lakes: Hagerstown Little League; Hagerstown, Indiana
- New England: Middleborough Little League; Middleborough, Massachusetts
- Northwest: Bonney Lake/Sumner Little League; Bonney Lake, Washington
- Metro: Massapequa Coast Little League; Massapequa, New York
- Mid-Atlantic: Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball Little League; Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania
- Midwest: Davenport Southeast Little League; Davenport, Iowa
- Mountain: Snow Canyon Little League; Santa Clara, Utah
- Southeast: Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee
- Southwest: Pearland Little League; Pearland, Texas
- West: Honolulu Little League; Honolulu, Hawaii
International
- Asia-Pacific: Fu Lin Little League; Taipei City, Chinese Taipei
- Australia: Brisbane North Little League; Queensland, Australia
- Canada: Little Mountain Little League; Vancouver, British Columbia
- Caribbean: Pabao Little League; Willemstad, Curacao
- Europe-Africa: Emilia Romagna Little League; Bologna, Italy
- Japan: Takarazuka Little League; Takarazuka, Japan
- Latin America: 14 de Septiembre Little League; Managua, Nicaragua
- Mexico: Matamoros Little League; Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico
- Panama: Aguadulce Cabezera Little League; Aguadulce, Panama
- Puerto Rico: Guaynabo Baseball Little League; Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
2022 Little League World Series schedule
All times Eastern
Wednesday, Aug. 17
- Caribbean vs. Latin America, 1 p.m., ESPN
- Southeast vs. New England, 3 p.m., ESPN
- Canada vs. Australia, 5 p.m., ESPN
- Northwest vs. West, 7 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, Aug. 18
- Asia-Pacific vs. Europe-Africa, 1 p.m., ESPN
- Midwest vs. Great Lakes, 3 p.m., ESPN
- Puerto Rico vs. Mexico, 5 p.m., ESPN
- Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Friday, Aug. 19
- Panama vs. TBD, 1 p.m., ESPN
- Mountain vs. TBD, 3 p.m., ESPN
- Japan vs. TBD, 5 p.m., ESPN
- Metro vs. TBD, 7 p.m., ESPN