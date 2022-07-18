On Tuesday night, baseball's best and brightest stars will gather at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. The All-Star Game concludes a frenetic four-game stretch that featured the Futures Game on Saturday, the first 80 picks of the amateur draft on Sunday and the Home Run Derby on Monday. This is the 92nd edition of the Midsummer Classic.

The American League has dominated the All-Star Game in recent years. They've won the last eight, 15 of the last 18 and 20 of the last 24 All-Star Games. That said, the all-time series is only 46-43-2 in favor of the Junior Circuit.

Here's viewing info for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

2022 MLB All-Star Game

When : Tuesday, July 19 | 8 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, July 19 | 8 p.m. ET Where : Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California TV : FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

: FOX | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: NL -115; AL -105; O/U 8 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



Storylines

Brian Snitker, manager of the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, will guide a National League club looking to end the American League's eight-game winning streak. Houston Astros skipper Dusty Baker is managing the All-Star Game for the second time. Baker managed the NL in 2003 after taking the San Francisco Giants to the 2002 World Series, though he was manager of the Chicago Cubs that season. It was the first time in history an All-Star Game manager was not the manager of the team he took to the World Series the year before.

