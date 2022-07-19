LOS ANGELES - The 2022 MLB All-Star Game takes place in Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night. The Midsummer Classic is always a blast, but we can always enhance that fun by making some picks. Let's get to it.

(All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook)

2022 MLB All-Star Game

When : Tuesday, July 19 | 8 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, July 19 | 8 p.m. ET Where : Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California TV : FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

: FOX | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: NL -115; AL -105; O/U 8 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

American League to win, -105

The American League has won eight in a row and that's more haphazard coincidence than anything else, but we're still gonna ride the wave. Both teams are loaded, of course, so it's difficult to earnestly break down the game based upon the rosters -- especially since we have no idea what players are going to play the longest or even get into the game. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, for example, said he was really excited to get to bat this time, since he didn't bat in last year's game.

Under 8.0 runs, -125

In 2021, the game was in hitter-haven Coors Field and it was only 5-2. In 2019 in Cleveland, the final score was 4-3. In 2017, it was 2-1 in 10 innings. In 2016, it was 4-2. That means in four of the last five games, the total was under eight. The pitchers are just so ridiculously good nowadays and these are two collections of the best pitchers in the world. Starting pitchers will have short outings, meaning their stuff will play up. The relievers in the game are all lights-out types who very rarely allow a run. Someone is going to have to pop a pivotal home run in order to swing the game, but runs will be rare.

MVP: Julio Rodríguez, +5000

The Seattle Mariners have won 14 straight games heading into the All-Star break and should be the biggest story in the sport. Wunderkind Julio Rodríguez would win AL Rookie of the Year for the first half if there were such a thing and he announced his presence with authority to a national audience by putting on a show in the Home Run Derby and getting to the finals, ousting two-time defending champion Pete Alonso along the way. Let's just predict that he makes the entire All-Star week his national coming out party. Perhaps it'll be a big home run or he'll get on base and steal a bag or two before scoring an important run. Whatever happens, he'll turn some heads.