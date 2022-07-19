The National League will aim to stop an extended All-Star Game losing streak on Tuesday evening. The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, with the NL last winning in 2012. The American League has won eight straight times, including a 5-2 win in 2021 behind an MVP effort from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at Coors Field. Tuesday's event is the 92nd contest in All-Star history, and it is the first time Dodger Stadium will host the game since 1980.

First pitch is at 8 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists the National League as a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7.5 in the latest AL vs. NL odds. Before you make any 2022 MLB All-Star Game picks, you need to see what SportsLine's MLB expert Jon Bollman has to say.

Bollman is coming off a monster 2021 MLB season: He went 380-309-1, returning $3,855 to $100 bettors and finishing as SportsLine's No. 1 expert. That doesn't include his playoff run picking props, which boosts him over 42 units in profit for the year.

It's no surprise: In 2018, Bollman, who has a master's degree in biostatistics, worked in the Toronto Blue Jays' analytics department, focusing on high-performance sports science and player development. He combines that MLB front-office experience with a deep statistical background to deliver incredible success on MLB picks.

Now, Bollman has taken an in-depth look at the NL vs. AL matchup, and locked in his picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his 2022 MLB All-Star Game picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for AL vs. NL:

National League vs. American League spread: NL -1.5 (+170)

National League vs. American League over-under: 7.5 runs

National League vs. American League money line: NL -120, AL +100

NL: The National League is aiming to stop eight-game ASG losing streak

AL: The American League is 20-3-1 in the last 24 All-Star Games

National League vs. American League picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the National League



The National League has intriguing balance and loaded depth. On the mound, Sandy Alcantara has been the best pitcher in baseball this season, leading MLB in wins above replacement and innings pitched. Alcantara's 1.76 ERA leads the National League, and he has an impressive 56.4 percent ground ball rate. Elsewhere, Tony Gonsolin has a 2.02 ERA, 0.843 WHIP and 11-0 record for the Dodgers, and teammate Clayton Kershaw remains a dominant force. Kershaw has allowed only one run in 22.2 innings during the month of July, and the three-time Cy Young winner has a 2.13 ERA and 0.91 WHIP this season.

On offense, Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt leads the NL in myriad categories, including batting average (.330), on-base percentage (.414), slugging percentage (.590) and OPS (1.004). He is flanked by Austin Riley, who leads the NL in total bases with 27 home runs and 50 extra-base hits, and Pete Alonso, who leads the NL with 78 RBI to go along with 24 home runs and a .517 slugging percentage for the Mets.

Why you should back the American League

Much can be said about the American League's jam-packed lineup, headlined by MLB home run leader Aaron Judge. Judge has 33 home runs and a .618 slugging percentage this season, also leading MLB in total bases and runs scored. However, the AL also has impressive pitching, including reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani's MVP performance in 2021 was buoyed by 46 home runs and quality pitching but, in 2022, his pitching has taken the spotlight. He has a 0.45 ERA in his last six outings, improving his season-long ERA to 2.38 with 123 strikeouts.

Rays starter Shane McClanahan has been the AL's best pitcher this season, leading MLB with a 1.71 ERA and a 0.795 WHIP, and he is in the top tier of baseball with 11.955 strikeouts per nine innings and 7.74 strikeouts for every walk. Beyond a bevy of quality starters, the AL also has an impressive closer on the roster in Yankees reliever Clay Holmes, who sports a 1.31 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in 2022.

How to make 2022 MLB All-Star Game picks

Bollman has broken down AL vs. NL in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game like only he can and locked in highly confident picks on the money line and over-under. You absolutely need to see his analysis before betting on the Midsummer Classic. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Tuesday's AL vs. NL matchup, all from the expert who has crushed his MLB picks, and find out.