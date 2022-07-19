The 2022 MLB All-Star Game arrives on Tuesday evening with all eyes on the Midsummer Classic. Dodger Stadium hosts the annual battle between the best and brightest from the National League and American League. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 1980, with the contest originally slated for 2020 before postponement. The National League will be aiming for its first win since 2012, as the American League is on an eight-game winning streak.

First pitch is at 8 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists the National League as a -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7.5 in the latest AL vs. NL odds. Before you make any 2022 MLB All-Star Game picks, you need to see what SportsLine's MLB expert Jon Bollman has to say.

Bollman is coming off a monster 2021 MLB season: He went 380-309-1, returning $3,855 to $100 bettors and finishing as SportsLine's No. 1 expert. That doesn't include his playoff run picking props, which boosts him over 42 units in profit for the year.

It's no surprise: In 2018, Bollman, who has a master's degree in biostatistics, worked in the Toronto Blue Jays' analytics department, focusing on high-performance sports science and player development. He combines that MLB front-office experience with a deep statistical background to deliver incredible success on MLB picks.

Now, Bollman has taken an in-depth look at the NL vs. AL matchup, and locked in his picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his 2022 MLB All-Star Game picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for AL vs. NL:

National League vs. American League spread: NL -1.5 (+175)

National League vs. American League over-under: 7.5 runs

National League vs. American League money line: NL -115, AL -105

NL: The National League is aiming to stop eight-game ASG losing streak

AL: The American League is 20-3-1 in the last 24 All-Star Games

National League vs. American League picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the National League



The National League likely has urgency to stop the lengthy losing streak, and the NL has plenty of offensive firepower. Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is perhaps the leading candidate for NL MVP honors at the All-Star break, with an impressive statistical profile. Goldschmidt leads the National League in batting average (.330), on-base percentage (.414), slugging percentage (.590) and OPS (1.004), with top-two marks in both total bases and runs batted in.

Goldschmidt is challenged in some power categories by Braves third baseman Austin Riley, who was a late addition to the squad. Riley is No. 2 in the NL with 27 home runs and 50 extra-base hits, and he has a .659 slugging percentage since June 1. Riley leads the NL with 208 total bases, and the National League also has other power sources like Pete Alonso, who leads the NL with 78 RBI to go along with 24 home runs and a .517 slugging percentage.

Why you should back the American League

The American League has utterly dominated All-Star proceedings for more than two decades, and this year's team is highly talented. At the center is reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, who is dominating with two-way play in 2022. Ohtani has a blistering 0.45 ERA in his last six starts, posting a 2.38 ERA with 123 strikeouts for the season. On offense, he blasted 46 home runs during his MVP campaign, and Ohtani is on pace for well over 30 home runs in 2022.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been the signature offensive player in baseball this season, leading MLB with 33 home runs, 74 runs scored and 209 total bases. Judge has an obscene .618 slugging percentage, and he is complemented by Twins infielder Luis Arraez, who leads MLB with a .338 batting average and .411 on-base percentage. On top of a loaded pitching staff, the AL also has Rafael Devers, who leads the AL with 112 hits to go along with 22 home runs and 28 doubles, and reigning All-Star MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has 20 home runs and a .484 slugging percentage this season.

How to make 2022 MLB All-Star Game picks

Bollman has broken down AL vs. NL in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game like only he can and locked in highly confident picks on the money line and over-under. You absolutely need to see his analysis before betting on the Midsummer Classic. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Tuesday's AL vs. NL matchup, all from the expert who has crushed his MLB picks, and find out.