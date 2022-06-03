For the first time since 2014, Angels star Mike Trout plays an hour from where he grew up when he and the Los Angeles Angels take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Trout, who grew up in the South Jersey city of Millville, is trying to help the Angels (27-25) stop an eight-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Phillies (22-29) sit in third place in the NL East. Philadelphia is a -125 favorite in the latest Phillies vs. Angels odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Los Angeles is a +105 underdog. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Friday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Blue Jays will try to win their ninth straight game, at Minnesota, and the Dodgers and Mets collide in the second game of a four-game series between the National League's top two teams. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the baseball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 48-31 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through eight weeks, returning more than $1,100 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in three confident MLB best bets for Friday, June 3. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over 12-1. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

The model, which simulated every game on Friday's schedule 10,000 times, is backing the Diamondbacks (-105) to beat the Pirates at 7:05 p.m. ET (See tickets at StubHub). Arizona (25-27) sits in fourth place in the highly competitive NL West. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh (22-27) is in third place in the NL Central.

The Diamondbacks have the edge in starting pitching on paper heading into this matchup. Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (3-3, 3.67 ERA) has lost two of his last three starts, but both of those came against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker (0-4, 4.15) has won only one of his last 14 decisions. In addition, the Diamondbacks are 14-3 in their last 17 games against the Pirates.

The model also locked in two other best bets for Friday, including a play on a big National League underdog. You can find out who it is, and see the rest of the model's MLB Friday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you parlay for a payout of well over 12-1? And what big underdog does the model like on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine's advanced model that is on a 48-31 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through eight weeks, and find out.