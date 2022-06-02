The top two teams in the National League collide on Thursday as the NL East-leading New York Mets open a four-game series against the host Los Angeles Dodgers, who occupy first in the NL West. New York (35-17), which owns a 10.5-game lead over Atlanta, is in the midst of a six-game winning streak after sweeping three-game sets against division rivals Philadelphia and Washington. The Mets outscored the Nationals 28-5 as their pitching staff finished the series with 21 consecutive scoreless innings. The Dodgers (33-17) are just three games ahead of second-place San Diego and began their seven-game homestand by being swept by Pittsburgh in a three-game set.

Los Angeles is a -175 money-line favorite in the latest Dodgers vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while New York is a +155 underdog. First pitch at Dodger Stadium is set for 10:10 p.m. ET and the game is one of eight on the MLB schedule for Thursday evening. Other matchups include the Miami Marlins hosting the San Francisco Giants for the opener of a four-game series, and the Chicago Cubs starting a five-game set against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals are facing the Cubs at 8:05 p.m. ET. The NL Central rivals are meeting for the first time this year after St. Louis posted a 10-9 record in the 2021 season series. The Cardinals lost four of the first five contests at Wrigley Field before sweeping a four-game set in the Windy City in late September.

St. Louis is kicking off an eight-game road trip after wrapping up a nine-game homestand on which it finished 6-3 following a three-game sweep of San Diego. Paul Goldschmidt is riding a 23-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in a career-high 37 straight contests. The 34-year-old leads the NL with a .353 batting average and 65 hits while ranking second with 43 RBI.

