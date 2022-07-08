A huge American League East rivalry continues and a key National League matchup kicks off as part of a packed Friday night MLB schedule. The Yankees continued their recent mastery of the Red Sox with a 6-5 victory Thursday, their ninth win in the past 11 meetings. Left-hander Nestor Cortes is scheduled to take the mound in the second game of the four-game AL East showdown. Meanwhile, the Cardinals host the Phillies in a matchup of NL teams fighting to close in on the division leaders. Zack Wheeler is slated to start for Philadelphia opposite the Cardinals' Adam Wainwright, the same pitchers who started last week's Sunday Night Baseball matchup, won by the Phillies 4-0.

In other notable games Friday, the Mariners seek a sixth straight win as they host the Blue Jays (10:10 p.m. ET), and the Giants visit the Padres (9:40 p.m. ET). New York is the -160 favorite in the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Boston is a +135 underdog for the 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch.

One pick the SportsLine Projection Model is backing Friday is the Brewers (-220) to beat the Pirates (8:10 p.m. ET). This isn't a great matchup of starting pitchers, with the Pirates expected to send out JT Brubaker (2-7, 4.28 ERA) against Milwaukee's Aaron Ashby (1-6, 4.60 ERA). That means the Brewers should have the advantage, as they have superior hitters and a better bullpen. Milwaukee scores an average of almost a full run more per game (4.6-3.7).

Pittsburgh also has MLB's second-worst bullpen ERA and third-worst WHIP, while the Brewers are above average in both (3.51, 1.21). Pirates relievers allowed 12 runs in three innings of a 16-0 Wednesday loss to the Yankees. Pittsburgh then played a Thursday doubleheader vs. the Reds, so the arms will be spent. Milwaukee has the fourth-most homers in MLB with 116, led by Rowdy Tellez (17) and Willy Adames (16), and it is 8-2 against Pittsburgh this year.

