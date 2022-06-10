Luis Severino will look to continue his strong comeback season for the Yankees (41-16) when New York hosts the visiting Chicago Cubs (23-33) for the start of their three-game weekend series Friday night. Severino had been limited to just 18 regular-season innings over the previous three seasons due to a series of injuries, but the right-hander has dazzled as part of New York's best-in-the-league rotation in 2022. He enters Friday's action with a 4-1 record and a 2.95 ERA, while Chicago will counter with Wade Miley, who will come off the injured list to make the start. Miley has been sidelined since May 22 with a shoulder strain, and the left-hander pitched to a 3.38 ERA before the injury.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET in the Bronx. The game is one of 15 on the schedule for Friday. Others include the Pirates visiting the Braves, an NL West matchup between the Rockies and Padres, and the Red Sox heading west to face the Mariners. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulated every game on Friday's schedule 10,000 times, is taking the Braves (-215) to beat the Pirates in their 7:20 p.m. ET game (see tickets at StubHub). Atlanta is red-hot right now, and Pittsburgh will likely struggle to keep up with a Braves team that's firing on all cylinders.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has been exceptional this year as the face of the Atlanta franchise is hitting a blistering .312/.409/.515 with five homers in the 29 games he's played. Acuña missed the start of the season while recovering from the knee injury he suffered last year, but the young slugger looks just as good as ever. He's also stealing more bases, having swiped 11 so far. Acuña is about as good a table-setter as the Braves could ask for ahead of Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Matt Olson. The Pirates, who are second-to-last in scoring this year, simply can't match that kind of firepower.

