A highly anticipated series between the heavy-hitting New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays highlights the full 16-game MLB schedule for Friday night. New York has been the best team in MLB and comes in looking for its eighth straight win after a sweep of the Rays. Aaron Judge and the Yankees have been mashing the ball, but now they face another AL East rival, and Toronto can hit with the best of them. Both teams average more than one home run per game, with Judge leading the majors with 25, and Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 16 homers. Elsewhere, the Braves seek their 15th straight win in a matchup with the Cubs, and the Astros host the White Sox in an ALDS rematch as part of Friday's packed MLB schedule.

Caesars Sportsbook has both teams -110 on the money line in its latest Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds, and the Over/Under for total runs scored is set at 9.5. First pitch in Toronto is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 55-42 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 10 weeks, returning over $600 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Top MLB picks today

The model is showing excellent value on Under 9.5 runs (-105) in the Yankees vs. Blue Jays matchup, even though it is billed as a slugfest at 7:07 p.m. ET (see tickets at StubHub). The teams have met nine times this season, and the total has eclipsed this number in just three of those as the teams combined for an average of 6.3 runs in those contests. The Yankees have gone under in four of their past six, and New York's pitching staff has the best ERA in MLB (2.78). Jordan Montgomery is slated to start for the Yankees, and the left-hander is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA and an excellent 0.98 WHIP.

Montgomery went seven innings in his last start, allowing no earned runs and no walks against the Cubs. Montgomery allowed just two runs in a 3-2 Yankees win against the Blue Jays on May 2. Toronto has a 3.69 team ERA, eight-best in MLB, and right-hander Ross Stripling is 3-1 with a 3.70 ERA. Stripling started opposite Montgomery in that May 2 matchup and allowed two runs in four innings. Neither walked a batter, so base-runners will be hard to come by for both teams Friday night.

