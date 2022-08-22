The New York Yankees and New York Mets renew their Subway Series on Monday when the Big Apple rivals collide in the first game of a short two-game series at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The Mets (79-44) have the second best record in all of baseball, behind only the Dodgers (84-36). Meanwhile the Yankees (74-48) have the second best record in the American League, behind the Astros (78-45). The Mets are -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the Yankees are +135 underdogs. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game is one of nine on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Elsewhere in the majors, the Cardinals (-165) look to win their eighth straight game, against the Cubs, and the Dodgers (-260) and Brewers open a three-game series in Los Angeles. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to see the predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is a 305-263 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win the World Series. Anybody who has followed the model has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Monday. They all involve games at 7:05 p.m. ET or later, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over 18-1. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Monday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Yankees (+135) to beat the Mets. The Bronx Bombers are coming off a 4-2 win over Toronto on Sunday. Meanwhile Buck Showalter's men are riding high after taking three of four games against Philadelphia.

The Yankees' Aaron Judge is having a MVP-caliber season. The 6-foot-7 slugger leads the majors in home runs (46), is tied for first in RBI (102) and ranks second in OPS (1.044). Over the last 30 days he has been even better, with a .326 batting average and a 1.192 OPS, with 10 home runs and 25 RBI. See who else to back right here.

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Monday

The model also locked in three other best bets for Monday, including a play on an even bigger American League underdog. You can see the model's MLB Monday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of well over 18-1? And what underdog does the model like on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 305-263 run on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of 2021.