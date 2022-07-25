Two Wild Card contenders from the National League East lock horns Monday as the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies for the opener of a three-game series. Atlanta (58-39), which still has its sights set on the division title as it trails the first-place New York Mets by just 1.5 games, sits atop the NL Wild Card standings. Philadelphia (49-46), which has lost three straight, is one game behind St. Louis for the third and final Wild Card spot. Atlanta is a -190 money line favorite in the latest Braves vs. Phillies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Philadelphia is a +158 underdog.

First pitch at Citizens Bank Park is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game is one of 12 on the MLB schedule for Monday evening. Other matchups include the American League West-leading Houston Astros visiting the Oakland Athletics and the NL West-best Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Washington Nationals. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 284-243 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning over $400 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Monday. They all involve games at 7:05 p.m. ET or later, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than 20-1. You can see the model's MLB picks only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

The model, which simulated every game on Monday's schedule 10,000 times, is taking the Red Sox (-1.5 at +162) to cover against the Guardians. Boston is reeling at the moment as it has dropped nine of its last 10 contests and enters the four-game series with a five-game losing streak. But the Red Sox had their way with the Guardians when they visited Cleveland late last month, winning all three of their meetings by two or more runs.

Cleveland had been hot as it posted a five-game winning streak that bridged the All-Star break, but it lost the final two contests of its four-game series against the White Sox in Chicago. The Guardians may have their work cut out for them if they want to avoid a three-game slide as they did not fare well against Nick Pivetta when they faced him on June 24. The 29-year-old right-hander worked seven strong innings in Boston's 6-3 victory, limiting Cleveland to two runs and striking out four batters without issuing a walk.

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Monday

The model also locked in three other best bets for Monday, including a play on a road underdog that has plenty of value. You can only see the model's MLB parlay picks and best bets at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of more than 20-1? And which road underdog does the model like on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets for Monday from a model that has a 284-243 record on top-rated picks since the start of the 2021 season, and find out.