Seattle's Eugenio Suarez leads the MLB in home runs since the start of the 2018 season (144), with one of his most impactful during that stretch coming on Friday night. He hit his first walk-off homer in a 5-2 win over Toronto on Friday night, helping Seattle extend its winning streak to a season-high six games. The Mariners have won 14 of their last 17 games and are above the .500 mark for the first time since May 2.

Toronto is suddenly just two games ahead of Seattle for the final AL Wild Card spot.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 271-232 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning well over $500 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game 10,000 times, one pick the model likes for Saturday is the New York Yankees to beat the Boston Red Sox as -160 favorites at 7:15 p.m. ET. The Yankees have been the hottest team in baseball over the course of the season, and that has not changed this week. They have scored 34 runs during their current three-game winning streak, scoring in double digits twice during that stretch.

New York now has a commanding 15.5-game lead in the American League East. The Red Sox have been trending in the opposite direction, losing four consecutive games and eight of their last 11 games. They are just 9-20 against AL East opponents this season, going 36-19 against everyone else. Boston will be without All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers, who tweaked his back and left after four innings on Friday.

