Chicago and Cincinnati have split the first two games of their three-game series, so Thursday night's game will serve as the rubber match. The Reds opened the series with a 5-3 win on Tuesday, but the Cubs bounced back with an 8-3 win on Wednesday. Cincinnati starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft is off to an excellent start to his big-league career, going 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA. He set career highs for strikeouts (eight) and innings pitched (eight) in a 4-2 win over San Francisco his last time out.

Meanwhile, veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks (3-6, 4.90 ERA) will be on the mound for Chicago. The Cubs are -125 favorites in the latest MLB odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the Reds are +105 underdogs. Before you make your MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 59-51 run on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 12 weeks. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Thursday. They all involve games at 6:05 p.m. ET or later, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than 14-1. You can see the model's MLB picks for Thursday only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game 10,000 times, one pick the model likes for Thursday is Los Angeles to beat San Diego as a -135 favorite at 10:10 p.m. ET (see tickets at StubHub). The Dodgers are getting set to open their longest homestand of the season, as they will be playing at Dodger Stadium through July 10. They went 6-3 on their recent nine-game road trip, closing it out with an 8-4 win over Colorado on Wednesday.

Star first baseman Freddie Freeman hit three home runs during that stretch, including one during the first inning on Wednesday. San Diego starter Joe Musgrove has struggled against Los Angeles during his career, going 0-4 with a 4.26 ERA in six starts. The Dodgers have dominated the head-to-head series, winning 11 of the last 12 meetings.

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Thursday

The model also locked in three other best bets for Thursday, including two underdog selections. You can only see the model's MLB parlay picks and best bets for Thursday at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of more than 14-1? And which underdogs is the model backing on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets for Thursday from a model that has a 59-51 record on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 12 weeks, and find out.