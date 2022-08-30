The top two teams in the National League collide when the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets open a three-game series on Tuesday at Citi Field. The Dodgers (89-38) own the best record in baseball and have won eight of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Mets (82-47) are tied with the Astros for the second-best record in the majors. Los Angeles is a -155 favorite in the latest Dodgers vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while New York is a +130 underdog.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Queens, N.Y. The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Tuesday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Astros' Framber Valdez looks to extend his franchise record with a 22nd straight quality start, and the Guardians and Orioles collide in a key game in the American League playoff hunt.

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Red Sox (+115) to beat the Twins. In the first game of the series on Monday, Boston (62-67) outhit Minnesota, 10-7, but one of the Twins' hits was a three-run double by Gio Urshela. Minnesota needed 4.1 innings from its high-leverage relievers to secure the 4-2 win, which could be a factor on Tuesday.

In addition, Boston's Xander Bogaerts remains a major force in the lineup. The 29-year-old shortstop ranks ninth in the majors in batting average (.305) and also leads the team in on-base percentage (.373). Over his last five games he is 9-for-20 (.450 batting average) with a homer and four RBI. He went 2-for-4 against the Twins on Monday. See who else to back right here.

