The Chicago Cubs will try to end a season-worst seven-game losing streak when they take on the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The losing streak is the Cubs' longest since losing seven straight in September of last season. On Tuesday, Kyle Hendricks takes the mound for Chicago (23-37), and the Padres (38-24) counter with Sean Manaea. San Diego is a -130 favorite in the latest Padres vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook while Chicago is a +110 underdog.

First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The game is one of 16 on the MLB schedule for Tuesday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Atlanta Braves will try to stretch their winning streak to 13, at Washington, and the Cardinals and Pirates play a doubleheader in St. Louis. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Reds (+100) to beat the Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. ET (see tickets on StubHub). Cincinnati (22-39) has won back-to-back games over St. Louis and Arizona. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks (29-34) have lost three of their last four.

The Reds' Brandon Drury is enjoying an excellent season. The 29-year-old third baseman leads the team in home runs (12), OPS (.860), slugging (.521) and batting average (.276). On Monday against Arizona, he hit a three-run home run in the team's 5-4 victory.

