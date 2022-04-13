The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees are both hoping to contend for the American League East crown this season, making every divisional matchup an important one. The Blue Jays came out on top in a 3-0 final on Monday, but the Yankees bounced back with a 4-0 win on Tuesday. They will meet for the third game of their four-game series on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. ET. New York is priced as a -170 money line favorite in the latest 2022 MLB odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Elsewhere in the league, the White Sox are -125 money line favorites against the Mariners at 7:10 p.m. ET. Chicago has rattled off three consecutive wins since losing to Detroit last Friday, while Seattle is on a three-game losing skid. Should the White Sox be included in your MLB best bets for Wednesday? Before locking in any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters Week 2 of the 2022 season on a 216-181 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks that dates back to last season, returning over $900 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Wednesday night. They all involve games after 6:40 p.m. ET, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than 12-1. You can see the model's MLB picks for Wednesday only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating each of Wednesday's games 10,000 times, the model is backing the Rays (-185) in the Rays vs. Athletics matchup. Tampa Bay showed why it is one of the American League favorites on Tuesday night, erasing multiple deficits in its 9-8 win over Oakland. The Rays are off to a hot start at the plate, headlined by first baseman Ji-Man Choi. He had three hits on Tuesday, including a three-run homer, increasing his batting average to .615.

Wander Franco is also off to an excellent start, racking up three separate three-hit games already this season. Choi and Franco are going to be facing Oakland starter Frankie Montas, who allowed five earned runs in five innings on Opening Day. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay starter Shane McClanahan will be looking to build off 4.1 scoreless innings against Baltimore in the season opener. SportsLine's model has Tampa Bay winning in over 70 percent of simulations on Wednesday, so confidently lock the Rays in your MLB parlays.

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Wednesday

The model also locked in three other best bets for Wednesday, including a small home favorite that is winning in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's MLB parlay picks and best bets for Wednesday at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of more than 12-1? And what home favorite is the model strongly backing on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets for Wednesday from a model that has a 216-181 record on top-rated MLB money-line picks dating back to 2021, and find out.