Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox host Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays for the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday. Toronto (66-55) currently owns a Wild Card spot in the AL playoff race, while the Red Sox (60-63) are floundering and desperate to stay afloat in what's been a disastrous season for the powerhouse franchise. Jose Berrios will go for Toronto, while Boston will start rookie Brayan Bello.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. The game is one of 14 on Wednesday's MLB schedule. Others include the White Sox visiting the surging Orioles, an interleague game between the Diamondbacks and Royals in Kansas City, and the Dodgers hosting the Brewers. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to see the predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is a 305-263 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win the World Series. Anybody who has followed the model has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Wednesday. They all involve games at 7:05 p.m. ET or later, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than 7-1. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

The model, which simulated every game on Wednesday's schedule 10,000 times, is taking the Dodgers (-250) to beat the Brewers (+205) in their game at 9 p.m. ET. The Dodgers own the best record in baseball, while the Brewers have looked rudderless since the trade of closer Josh Hader at the deadline. The Dodgers have been a juggernaut all season, and it's almost unfair for a team to start a lineup with Trea Turner, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. They're the best team in baseball, so good that Cody Bellinger -- a former MVP, even if he doesn't quite play at that level anymore -- hits ninth.

The Brewers, on the other hand, are directionless and their star player, Christian Yelich, is a shadow of the player he was just a few years ago. Milwaukee has built its lineup around him, but Yelich's bat can't carry an offense anymore. It's Adrian Houser's turn to try to tame the Dodgers, but the pitcher has an unsightly 7.20 ERA over his last five starts. The Dodgers are -250 for a reason and the model has them winning by multiple runs. See who else to back right here.

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Wednesday

The model also locked in three other best bets for Wednesday, including a play on an underdog to cover. You can see the model's MLB Wednesday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of more than 7-1? And which underdog does the model like to cover on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is 305-263 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season.