Two-way star Shohei Ohtani makes his last start before the All-Star break when he takes the mound for the Los Angeles Angels against the Houston Astros. For the second straight season, Ohtani (8-4, 2.44 ERA) has made the American League All-Star team as both a pitcher and hitter. On Wednesday, he will square off against the Astros' Cristian Javier. Los Angeles is a -120 favorite in the latest Angels vs. Astros odds from Caesars Sportsbook while Houston is a +100 underdog.

First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. The game is one of 16 on the MLB schedule for Wednesday. Elsewhere in the majors, Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin (11-0, 1.62) looks to improve to 12-0, and the Mets and Braves play the rubber match of their important three-game series in Atlanta. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 275-236 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning over $400 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Wednesday. They all involve games that start after 6:30 p.m. ET, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over 28-1. You can see the model's MLB picks for Wednesday only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Wednesday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Athletics (+162) to beat the Rangers. Oakland won the second game of the three-game series on Tuesday, 14-7 in 12 innings. The A's scored eight runs in the 12th inning, capped by a grand slam from Chad Pinder.

Oakland has a history of success against Texas starter Jon Gray (5-4, 4.03). On May 27, the A's got to him for five runs in six innings before the bullpen gave up a 5-2 lead. And last year, Oakland pounded Gray for five runs on four hits in just 2.1 innings in a 9-5 A's win.

How to make Wednesday MLB parlays

The model also locked in three other best bets for Wednesday, including a play on a big National League underdog. You can see the model's MLB Wednesday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of well over 28-1? And what underdog does the model like on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is 275-236 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season.