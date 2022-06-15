The Atlanta Braves will try to match the franchise's longest winning streak in almost a decade when they close out a three-game series on Wednesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Already the longest winning streak in the majors this season, the Braves' current 13-game run is the franchise's best since it won 14 consecutive contests from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013. Atlanta is a -185 favorite in the latest Braves vs. Nationals odds from Caesars Sportsbook while Washington is a +165 underdog.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Wednesday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Rays' Shane McClanahan (7-2, 1.87 ERA) and the Yankees' Nestor Cortes (5-2, 1.96) square off, and the Cardinals' Jack Flaherty makes his first start of the season after undergoing a platelet-rich plasma injection in his shoulder in early March. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 55-42 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 10 weeks, returning more than $600 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Wednesday. They all involve games at 7:10 p.m. ET or later, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over 18-1. You can see the model's MLB picks for Wednesday only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Wednesday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Padres (+120) to beat the Cubs at 8:05 p.m. ET (see tickets on StubHub). San Diego (39-24) enters the game tied with the Dodgers for the lead in the NL West. Meanwhile, Chicago (23-38) has lost eight in a row and is fourth in the NL Central.

The Cubs' pitching has been hit hard during the losing streak. Over the last eight games, Chicago has given up 73 earned runs in 72.2 innings (8.57 ERA). On Tuesday, the Cubs blew a five-run lead by giving up 12 unanswered runs to San Diego in a 12-5 loss.

How to make Wednesday MLB parlays

The model also locked in three other best bets for Wednesday, including a play on an even bigger underdog than the Padres. You can see the model's MLB Wednesday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of well over 18-1? And what big underdog does the model like on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 55-42 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 10 weeks.