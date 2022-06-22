Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani tries to win three straight starts for the first time this season when the Angels host the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. The reigning AL MVP, Ohtani (5-4, 3.28 ERA) is coming off a 5-2 win over Boston on June 9 and a 4-1 victory at Seattle on Thursday. Los Angeles is a -245 favorite in the latest Angels vs. Royals odds from Caesars Sportsbook while Kansas City is a +205 underdog.

First pitch is set for 9:49 p.m. ET, and the game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Wednesday. Elsewhere in the majors, the top two teams in the AL Central square off when the surging Guardians visit the Twins, and the Dodgers' Tyler Anderson (8-0, 2.82 ERA) tries to join teammate Tony Gonsolin as the only nine-win pitchers in the majors when he faces the struggling Reds. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 56-47 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 11 weeks. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Wednesday. They all involve games at 7:05 p.m. ET or later, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of almost 15-1. You can see the model's MLB picks for Wednesday only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Wednesday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Pirates (+105) to beat the Cubs at 7:05 p.m. ET (see tickets at StubHub). Pittsburgh (28-39) has won three straight games, including two over Chicago, and sits in third place in the NL Central. Meanwhile, the Cubs (25-43) have dropped three in a row and 13 of their last 15.

Rookie sensation Oneil Cruz has been a spark for the Pirates since being called up two games ago. In his 2022 debut on Monday, the 6-foot-7 shortstop went 2-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored. On Tuesday, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI and his first career stolen base. He has helped Pittsburgh outscore Chicago 19-2 over the first two games of the series.

How to make MLB parlays for Wednesday



The model also locked in three other best bets for Wednesday, including a play on an even bigger underdog than the Pirates. You can see the model's MLB Wednesday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of almost 15-1? And what big underdog does the model like on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 56-47 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 11 weeks.