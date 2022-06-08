Joe Maddon paid the price for the Los Angeles Angels' freefall on Tuesday, but his departure made no immediate difference. With Phil Nevin taking over for Maddon as interim manager, Los Angeles went on to suffer its 13th straight loss, a 6-5 setback in 10 innings. The Angels, who also saw superstar Mike Trout exit the contest with groin tightness, matched the franchise record for consecutive defeats set when the club dropped its final 12 games in 1998 and the 1989 season opener. Los Angeles attempts to end the slide when it continues its four-game series Wednesday against the visiting Boston Red Sox, who have won six in a row.

Boston is a -160 money-line favorite in the latest Red Sox vs. Angels odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Los Angeles is a +140 underdog. First pitch at Angel Stadium is set for 9:38 p.m. ET, and the game is one of 10 on the MLB schedule for Wednesday evening. Other matchups include the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Chicago White Sox and the NL Central-best Milwaukee Brewers hosting the Philadelphia Phillies for the middle contests of their three-game series. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 52-37 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through nine weeks, returning over $800 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Wednesday. They all involve games at 7:10 p.m. ET or later, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over 8-1. You can see the model's MLB picks for Wednesday only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

The model, which simulated every game on Wednesday's schedule 10,000 times, is taking the Brewers (+110) to defeat the Phillies at 8:10 p.m. ET (see tickets at StubHub). Milwaukee was three outs away from ending its three-game losing streak on Tuesday, but NL saves leader Josh Hader served up home runs to Alec Bohm and pinch-hitter Matt Vierling as Philadelphia rallied for its fifth straight win. That streak is due to end, as is the Brewers' skid, which is their longest since they ended last season with four consecutive defeats.

Milwaukee is hoping Christian Yelich is breaking out of his slump after going 2-for-4 and scoring both runs in Tuesday's 3-2 loss. The former NL MVP, who went 0-for-13 over his previous four contests, has gone 10 games without an RBI and 23 without a home run. Yelich has had success against Philadelphia right-hander Aaron Nola in his career, going 9-for-26 with two doubles, a triple, a homer and five RBI.

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Wednesday

The model also locked in three other best bets for Wednesday, including a play on an underdog. You can see the model's MLB Wednesday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of more than 8-1? And what underdog does the model like on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 52-37 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through nine weeks.