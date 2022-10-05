The 2022 MLB regular season comes to a close on Wednesday with 16 afternoon games, including the Los Angeles Angels (73-88) and Oakland Athletics (59-102) squaring off with the Angels' two-way star Shohei Ohtani taking the mound at Oakland Coliseum. The reigning American League MVP, Ohtani ranks fourth in the AL in both home runs (34) and ERA (2.35). Los Angeles is a -225 favorite in the latest Angels vs. Athletics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Oakland is a +185 underdog. The over/under for runs scored is 6.5.

First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET. The game is one of 16 on the MLB schedule for Wednesday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Blue Jays and Orioles play a doubleheader in Baltimore, and the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw makes his final regular season start, against the Rockies. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to see the predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it enters the penultimate week of the regular season on a 14-3 run on top-rated money-line picks, returning almost $900 for $100 players.

After simulating every game on Wednesday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Yankees (-120) to beat the Rangers. New York (99-62) has the second best record in the AL and needs one more victory to reach 100 wins on the season. Meanwhile, Texas (67-94) is closing out a disappointing season after spending millions of dollars on free agents Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last offseason.

The Yankees enter the game with a significant edge in starting pitching. New York starter Domingo German (2-4, 3.31 ERA) is a much better pitcher on the road (2.86 ERA) than at home (3.78). Meanwhile, Rangers starter Glenn Otto has pitched worse at home (5.63) than on the road (4.06). See who else to back right here.

