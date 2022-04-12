There are 15 games on the MLB schedule for Tuesday, and that means a ton of opportunities for bettors to cash in. Combining your picks into a parlay can bring an even bigger payout. Among the notable games Tuesday are an AL East matchup that could be a slug-fest and a pair of key early matchups in what should be a competitive NL East. The Blue Jays bring their stacked lineup to Yankee Stadium to face a New York lineup with plenty of pop of its own. They square off at 7:05 p.m. ET. The Mets face NL East rival Philadelphia at 6:45 p.m. ET after blowing a four run lead in a loss Monday night. And the Braves host the Nationals at 7:20 p.m. ET as they try to rebound from a humiliating 11-2 loss in Monday's series opener. There are plenty of other games of note as the teams start to build momentum after the delayed start to the season.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating each of Tuesday's games 10,000 times, one pick it really likes is Houston (-160) to beat Arizona (9:40 p.m. ET). The Astros' lineup is superior, and they show no signs of slowing down after losing in the World Series last season. They won three of four in the season-opening series with the Angels, scoring 20 runs in the process. Arizona scored 11 runs in its four against the Padres, losing three in a row after a walk-off win in the opener.

The Astros hit eight home runs in the opening series, and 32-year-old Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner has struggled in his first two seasons with the team. He had a 4.67 ERA last season and was at 6.48 in nine starts in 2020. Houston's pitchers lead the majors in ERA at 1.80 and have a WHIP of 1.06. It is set to start 25-year-old right-hander Luis Garcia, who was 11-8 with a 3.48 ERA last season. He will face a Diamondbacks lineup that hit .129 in the first four games.

How to make MLB parlays for Tuesday

