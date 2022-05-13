A primetime AL showdown is set to take place on Friday evening. The New York Yankees (23-8) travel to face off against the Chicago White Sox (15-15) at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Gerrit Cole (2-0, 2.67 ERA) gets the start for New York, while Vince Velasquez (2-2, 3.97 ERA) gets the nod for Chicago. New York is a -180 moneyline favorite in the latest Yankees vs. White Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +160 underdog.

First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule on Friday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Mets open a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners in New York, and Toronto and Tampa kick off their three-game series. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulated every game on Friday's schedule 10,000 times, is backing the White Sox (-115) in their 8:10 p.m. ET start. Chicago has been solid on the mound and ranks 12th in the majors in ERA (3.65). Vince Velasquez is on the hill for the White Sox and has a solid rotation of pitches. Velasquez owns a good fastball and nasty changeup to keep batters off balance. He can easily rack up strikeouts when he's in a groove.

Shortstop Tim Anderson is a constant offensive threat in the lineup. Anderson is a tremendous athlete with great speed and bat control. The 2021 All-Star is leading the team in batting average (.333), home runs (4), on-base percentage (.369), and hits (35). On May 10, he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

