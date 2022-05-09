The Chicago White Sox were mired in a slump during which they lost 11 of 13 games, including eight in a row from April 17-26. They've turned things around, however, winning six consecutive contests to get over the .500 mark (14-13) and climb within three games of first-place Minnesota in the American League Central. Chicago attempts to keep rolling when it kicks off a seven-game homestand with the opener of a three-game series against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians (14-14) on Monday. Chicago is a -190 money-line favorite (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Cleveland is a +170 underdog.

First pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game is one of seven on the MLB schedule for Monday evening. Other matchups include the Tampa Bay Rays (18-11) visiting the Los Angeles Angels (19-11) and the San Francisco Giants (16-12) hosting the Colorado Rockies (16-12) in the openers of their three-game sets. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulated every game on Monday's MLB schedule 10,000 times, is taking the Cleveland Guardians (+1.5 at -130) to cover against the Chicago White Sox in the opener of their three-game series. Cleveland also has been hot as it has recovered from a seven-game losing streak to win seven of its last nine contests, with one of the two defeats in that span being by just one run.

The Guardians are hitting the road for six games after taking three of four from Toronto at home. Franmil Reyes and Owen Miller both had a strong series at the plate for Cleveland, with the former going 9-for-14 with a homer and three RBIs while the latter recorded four hits in 10 at-bats and drove in five runs. Reyes is riding a six-game hitting streak during which he has gone 12-for-23 with five RBIs and five runs scored.

The model projects that the Guardians stay within the run line 70 percent of the time, making them a strong value for Monday MLB bets.

