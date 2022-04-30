It's early in the 2022 MLB season, but New York baseball has been dominant during the opening month of the season. The Yankees have the best record in the American League at 14-6, while the Mets have the best record in baseball at 15-6. Both will be in action on Saturday as the Mets host the Phillies (10-11), while the Yankees visit the Royals (7-11). Can both teams stay hot on Saturday, and could we even see a repeat of the Subway Series that we saw 22 years ago at the World Series? The latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists the Mets at -130 and the Yankees at -220.

Elsewhere on the Saturday MLB schedule, the Cubs (8-12) and Brewers (14-7) will go head-to-head in an NL Central battle with Milwaukee listed at -160. There are a total of 15 games on the MLB schedule and a number of combinations you could play in your MLB parlays. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to see the predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a sizzling start to the 2022 season. It's on a 25-11 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through three weeks, returning almost $1,100 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model, which ran 10,000 simulations on every game on Saturday, is taking Atlanta (-115) to beat Texas. The defending World Series are just 10-11 to start the 2022 season, but the return of Ronald Acuna Jr. has already provided a big spark as Acuna got a single and stole two bases in a 5-1 win over the Cubs on Thursday.

It was Acuna's first game since July 10, 2021, and after watching his teammates go on to win a championship without him, he'll be eager to prove that he's still a player capable of making a huge impact. Meanwhile, despite spending $500 million to shore up their middle infield this year, the Rangers are off to an abysmal 6-14 start on the season.

Dane Dunning will get the ball for the Rangers and he enters Saturday's game sporting a 4.91 ERA and a poor 1.64 WHIP. The Braves will turn to Bryce Elder as their expected starter and the 23-year-old is the No. 5 prospect in the Atlanta system. Elder has a 4.30 ERA over 14 2/3 innings this season, but the model likes the youngster to settle in on Saturday to help get the Braves back to .500.

