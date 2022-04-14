Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani takes his two-way show on the road on Thursday when he leads the Los Angeles Angels into Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to face the AL West rival Texas Rangers. Ohtani (0-1, 1.93) lost his only start of the season, a 3-1 defeat to the Astros on Opening Day. On Thursday he faces the Rangers' Dane Dunning (0-0, 5.40). Los Angeles is a -150 favorite in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Texas is a +130 underdog. First pitch is 8:05 p.m. ET.

The game is one of 11 on the MLB schedule on Thursday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Yankees and Blue Jays close out a four-game series and the Cardinals and Brewers open a four-game series in Milwaukee. Before locking in any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters Week 2 of the 2022 season on a 216-181 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks that dates back to last season, returning over $900 for $100 players. In addition, the model's four-leg parlay on Tuesday hit for more than 11-1. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Thursday night. They all involve games after 7 p.m. ET, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of 11-1. You can see the model's MLB picks only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating each of Thursday's games 10,000 times, the model is high on the Blue Jays (+115) to beat the Yankees in the final game of their four-game series. Toronto (4-2) has won two of the first three games against New York and share first place in the AL East with Tampa Bay. Meanwhile the Yankees (3-3) are one game behind.

The Blue Jays have had success recently against New York. Since the start of last season, Toronto is 13-9 against the Bombers. That includes an 8-2 record against the Yankees in the Bronx. Despite being the underdog, SportsLine's model is backing Toronto to win in well over 50 percent of simulations, making it the clear value choice.

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Thursday

The model also locked in three other best bets for Thursday, including a play on an even bigger underdog than the Blue Jays. Head to SportsLine now to see the picks.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of 11-1? And which underdog should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from a model that has a 216-181 record on top-rated MLB money-line picks dating back to 2021, and find out.