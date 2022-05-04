The New York Yankees were merely average over the first two weeks of the 2022 MLB season, going 7-6 over their first 13 games. They've been unbeatable since, however, as they carry an 11-game winning streak into the finale of their three-game series against the host Toronto Blue Jays (15-10) on Wednesday. The Yankees (18-6), who haven't lost since being blanked 3-0 at Detroit on April 21, have hit 23 home runs during their current run and lead the major leagues with 34 blasts. New York is a -145 money-line favorite in the latest Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Toronto is a +125 underdog.

First pitch at Rogers Centre is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game is one of seven on the MLB schedule for Wednesday evening. Other matchups include the Los Angeles Angels (15-10) visiting the Boston Red Sox (10-14) and the Colorado Rockies (13-10) hosting the Washington Nationals (9-16) for the middle contests of their three-game sets. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and is off to a sizzling start to the 2022 season.

Top MLB picks today

The model, which simulated every game on Wednesday's schedule 10,000 times, is taking the Washington Nationals (+1.5 at -145) to cover against the Colorado Rockies in the middle contest of their three-game series. Washington appears to have recovered from an eight-game losing streak as it has begun a nine-game road trip by winning three of the first four contests.

The Nationals' bats have been on fire during their trek. The team has outscored its opponents 38-20 over the four games and reached double digits in runs in each of its three victories. Washington began the trip with a 14-4 triumph at San Francisco in which it registered 22 hits and concluded the three-game set with a 12-hit attack in an 11-5 win. A change of venue did not cool the club down as it pounded out 16 hits in Tuesday's series-opening 10-2 victory at Colorado.

