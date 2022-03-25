Though Opening Day is seven days delayed from where we thought it would be before the lockout, the Major League Baseball season in 2022 will still feature a 162-game regular season. Things will kick off on Thursday, April 7, when 18 of the 30 teams take part in Opening Day and then the remaining 12 teams get things going on Friday, April 8.
For the first time ever, there will be a 12-team playoff field and it is the largest field ever in a full season. In theory, at least, that should mean more teams than ever realistically have a chance at winning the pennant heading into Opening Day.
As the season nears, we'll start to hear who the starting pitchers will be for each team in their 2022 opener. We'll keep updating below with the news as it happens.
The Opening Day starter role is coveted among starting pitchers and has been for decades. By no means does it really define anything predictive moving forward, but it's an honor. Here's the all-time leaderboard for Opening Day starts:
- Tom Seaver: 16
- Steve Carlton: 14
Jack Morris: 14
Randy Johnson: 14
Walter Johnson: 14
And now here's who will get the ball for their teams to start 2022.
|For the third straight season, RHP Nathan Eovaldi gets the nod for the Red Sox. The decision was coming down to him or lefty Chris Sale, but with the news that Sale had a stress fracture in his rib cage, the decision for manager Alex Cora became a no-brainer and he made the announcement on March 16. Eovaldi finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting in 2021 after going 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 195 strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings. The Red Sox open the season on the road against the Yankees.
|Free agent addition LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will start the season opener for the Tigers. He signed a five-year, $77 million contract with Detroit prior to the lockout . Rodriguez threw 157 2/3 innings with a 4.74 ERA with the Red Sox last season. This will be his first career Opening Day start. One way or another, the Tigers were going to have a new Opening Day starter this year after non-tendering Matthew Boyd, who started their 2020 and 2021 season openers. Detroit begins the season at home against the White Sox.
|RHP Jacob deGrom will make his fourth Opening Day start for the Mets. It's also his fourth straight, tying Dwight Gooden (1988-91) for the second-longest such streak in Mets history after, who else, Seaver (1968-77). If there were any questions here, they would have been regarding deGrom's health or the new presence of Max Scherzer. Scherzer deferred to deGrom, essentially saying the Mets were his team and deGrom is said to be in good health, so the decision by new manager Buck Showalter was likely pretty easy. The Mets begin the season on the road against the Nationals.
|On Wednesday, March 23, the Reds announced that right-hander Tyler Mahle will get the call. It is the first Opening Day start of his career. Mahle, 27, was 13-6 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 210 strikeouts in 180 innings last season. The Reds will open in Atlanta against the defending champion Braves.
|Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced on Thursday, March 24 that Walker Buehler will be his Opening Day starter. This is Buehler's first such start in his career and he's only the fourth Dodgers Opening Day starter since 2010. Clayton Kershaw has gotten the task nine times, including in 2021, with Hyun-Jin Ryu going in 2019 and Dustin May in 2020. Buehler, 27, finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting last season when he was 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 212 strikeouts in 207 2/3 innings. He has grown into the role of staff ace in L.A. and this start gives it the look of an official coronation.
|Aaron Nola gets the nod for Joe Girardi's Phillies on Opening Day. For Nola, this marks his fifth straight Opening Day start, which is the longest streak by any Phillies pitcher since Hall of Famer Steve Carlton answered the bell 10 times in a row. Nola, 28, is coming off a 2021 season in which he pitched to a 4.63 ERA in 180 2/3 innings. He's a strong rebound candidate in 2022, given his strong pre-2021 record of performance and impressive underlying indicators.