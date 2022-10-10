The 2022 MLB divisional round begins on Tuesday with four Division Series Game 1s, including the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the rival San Diego Padres. The Dodgers (111-51) are rested after finishing the regular season with the best record in baseball. Meanwhile, the Padres (89-73) are coming off a Wild Card Series victory over the Mets, capped by a 6-0 victory in Game 3 on Sunday. Los Angeles is a -225 favorite in the latest Dodgers vs. Padres odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while San Diego is a +185 underdog. The over/under for runs scored is 7.

In other Game 1s on Tuesday, the Braves host the Phillies, the Astros take on the Mariners in Houston and the Yankees and Guardians collide in the Bronx. Each series is a best-of-five, with the winners advancing to the league championship series. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to see the predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it enters the divisional round on a 20-11 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks, returning more than $600. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top MLB playoff picks for Tuesday

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Guardians (-125) covering the +1.5 run line against the Yankees. Cleveland is coming off a two-game sweep of the Rays in the American League Wild Card Series. Meanwhile, New York has been idle since losing to the Rangers in the regular season finale on Wednesday.

Guardians starter Cal Quantrill enters the postseason on a roll as in his last six starts, the 27-year-old righty is 4-0 with a 2.62 ERA. He has struck out 27 while walking just five over that time. Cleveland has won his last six starts and 16 of his last 17 overall. See who else to back right here.

