The 2022 MLB playoffs commence on Friday with four Wild Card Series Game 1s, including the New York Mets and San Diego Padres squaring off at Citi Field in Queens. The Mets (101-61) tied for the third best record in baseball but lost the tiebreaker to the Braves and were relegated to the Wild Card Series. Max Scherzer takes the mound for the Mets against the Padres' Yu Darvish. New York is a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while San Diego is a +118 underdog. The over/under for runs scored is 6.

Elsewhere on Friday, the Guardians (-120) host the Rays, the Blue Jays (-145) welcome the Mariners, and the Phillies visit the Cardinals (-110). Each series is a best-of-three, with the winners advancing to the divisional round. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to see the predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it entered the penultimate week of the regular season on a 14-3 run on top-rated money-line MLB picks, returning almost $900 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Friday. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over 10-1. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB playoff picks for Friday

The model, which ran 10,000 simulations on each of Friday's games, is backing the Guardians (-120) to beat the Rays in Game 1 of their Wild Card Series. Cleveland (92-70) won the Central division and claimed the No. 3 seed in the AL playoff bracket. Meanwhile Tampa Bay (86-76) earned the third and final Wild Card berth in the AL with its third place finish in the East.

The Guardians had success against Rays starter Shane McClanahan earlier this season. On July 31, the 25-year-old lefty allowed five earned runs on seven hits and lasted just 4⅓ innings in a 5-3 loss to Cleveland. The outing tied for McClanahan's second shortest this season. Against lefties this year, the Guardians went 28-17. See who else to back right here.

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Friday

The model also locked in three other best bets for Friday, including a play that would pay plus-money. You can see the model's MLB best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of well over 10-1? And what wager that pays plus-money does the model like on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 14-3 run on top-rated money-line picks.