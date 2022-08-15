Major League Baseball announced the 2022 postseason schedule Monday afternoon, and there will be November baseball this year. Game 4 of the World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, so that is a guaranteed date. Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Saturday,. Nov. 5. It would be the latest World Series game in MLB history.

Because the first week of the regular season was postponed due to the owners' lockout, each team had three makeup games added to the end of their schedule. The regular season ends Wednesday, Oct. 5. The postseason begins two days later. Here are some other things to know about this year's postseason schedule:

The best-of-three Wild Card Series will be played on three consecutive days. There is no off-day within the series.

There are no off days between Games 4 and 5 of the LDS, or between Games 5 and 6 of the LCS. Travel could be a nightmare should teams on opposite coasts meet (like, say, Dodgers vs. Mets in the NLCS).

The World Series follows the usual 2-3-2 format with off-days between Games 2 and 3, and Games 5 and 6.

As a reminder, there is an expanded 12-team postseason field now. The three division winners and three non-division winners with the best records in each league qualify for the postseason. The two division winners with the best records receive a bye to the LDS. The other four teams meet in the Wild Card Series.

Here is the 2022 MLB postseason schedule:

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

Date Matchup TV Friday, Oct. 7 NLWC A, Game 1 ESPN NLWC B, Game 1 ESPN ALWC A, Game 1 ESPN ALWC B, Game 1 ESPN Saturday, Oct. 8 NLWC A, Game 2 ESPN NLWC A, Game 2 ESPN ALWC A, Game 2 ESPN ALCS B, Game 2 ESPN Sunday, Oct. 9 NLWC A, Game 3 (if nec.) ESPN NLWC B, Game 3 (if nec.) ESPN ALWC A, Game 3 (if nec.) ESPN ALWC B, Game 3 (if nec.) ESPN

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Date Matchup TV Tuesday, Oct. 11 NLDS A, Game 1 Fox or FS1 NLDS B, Game 1 Fox or FS1 ALDS A, Game 1 TBS ALDS B, Game 1 TBS Wednesday., Oct. 12 NLDS A, Game 2 Fox or FS1 NLDS B, Game 2 Fox or FS1 Thursday, Oct. 13 ALDS A, Game 2 TBS ALDS B, Game 2 TBS Friday, Oct. 14 NLDS A, Game 3 FS1 NLDS B, Game 3 FS1 Saturday, Oct. 15 NLDS A, Game 4 (if nec.) FS1 NLDS B, Game 4 (if nec.) FS1 ALDS A, Game 3 TBS ALDS B, Game 3 TBS Sunday, Oct. 16 ALDS A, Game 4 (if nec.) TBS ALDS B, Game 4 (if nec.) TBS NLDS A, Game 5 (if nec.) FS1 NLDS B Game 5 (if nec.) FS1 Monday, Oct. 17 ALDS A, Game 5 (if nec.) TBS ALDS B, Game 5 (if nec.) TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

Date Matchup TV Tuesday, Oct. 18 NLCS, Game 1 Fox or FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 NLCS, Game 2 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 1 TBS Thursday, Oct. 20 ALCS, Game 2 TBS Friday, Oct. 21 NLCS, Game 3 FS1 Saturday, Oct. 22 NLCS, Game 4 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 3 TBS Sunday, Oct. 23 NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.) FS1 NLCS, Game 4 TBS Monday, Oct. 24 NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.) FS1 ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.) TBS Tuesday, Oct. 25 NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.) Fox and FS1 ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.) TBS Wednesday, Oct. 26 ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.) TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)