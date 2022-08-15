Major League Baseball announced the 2022 postseason schedule Monday afternoon, and there will be November baseball this year. Game 4 of the World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, so that is a guaranteed date. Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Saturday,. Nov. 5. It would be the latest World Series game in MLB history.
Because the first week of the regular season was postponed due to the owners' lockout, each team had three makeup games added to the end of their schedule. The regular season ends Wednesday, Oct. 5. The postseason begins two days later. Here are some other things to know about this year's postseason schedule:
- The best-of-three Wild Card Series will be played on three consecutive days. There is no off-day within the series.
- There are no off days between Games 4 and 5 of the LDS, or between Games 5 and 6 of the LCS. Travel could be a nightmare should teams on opposite coasts meet (like, say, Dodgers vs. Mets in the NLCS).
- The World Series follows the usual 2-3-2 format with off-days between Games 2 and 3, and Games 5 and 6.
As a reminder, there is an expanded 12-team postseason field now. The three division winners and three non-division winners with the best records in each league qualify for the postseason. The two division winners with the best records receive a bye to the LDS. The other four teams meet in the Wild Card Series.
Here is the 2022 MLB postseason schedule:
Wild Card Series (best-of-three)
|Date
|Matchup
|TV
Friday, Oct. 7
NLWC A, Game 1
ESPN
NLWC B, Game 1
ESPN
ALWC A, Game 1
ESPN
ALWC B, Game 1
ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8
NLWC A, Game 2
ESPN
NLWC A, Game 2
ESPN
ALWC A, Game 2
ESPN
ALCS B, Game 2
ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 9
NLWC A, Game 3 (if nec.)
ESPN
NLWC B, Game 3 (if nec.)
ESPN
ALWC A, Game 3 (if nec.)
ESPN
ALWC B, Game 3 (if nec.)
ESPN
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|Date
|Matchup
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 11
NLDS A, Game 1
Fox or FS1
NLDS B, Game 1
Fox or FS1
ALDS A, Game 1
TBS
ALDS B, Game 1
TBS
Wednesday., Oct. 12
NLDS A, Game 2
Fox or FS1
NLDS B, Game 2
Fox or FS1
Thursday, Oct. 13
ALDS A, Game 2
TBS
ALDS B, Game 2
TBS
Friday, Oct. 14
NLDS A, Game 3
FS1
NLDS B, Game 3
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15
NLDS A, Game 4 (if nec.)
FS1
NLDS B, Game 4 (if nec.)
FS1
ALDS A, Game 3
TBS
ALDS B, Game 3
TBS
Sunday, Oct. 16
ALDS A, Game 4 (if nec.)
TBS
ALDS B, Game 4 (if nec.)
TBS
NLDS A, Game 5 (if nec.)
FS1
NLDS B Game 5 (if nec.)
FS1
Monday, Oct. 17
ALDS A, Game 5 (if nec.)
TBS
ALDS B, Game 5 (if nec.)
TBS
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|Date
|Matchup
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 18
NLCS, Game 1
Fox or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 19
NLCS, Game 2
Fox or FS1
ALCS, Game 1
TBS
Thursday, Oct. 20
ALCS, Game 2
TBS
Friday, Oct. 21
NLCS, Game 3
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 22
NLCS, Game 4
Fox or FS1
ALCS, Game 3
TBS
Sunday, Oct. 23
NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.)
FS1
NLCS, Game 4
TBS
Monday, Oct. 24
NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.)
FS1
ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.)
TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 25
NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.)
Fox and FS1
ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.)
TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 26
ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.)
TBS
World Series (best-of-seven)
|Date
|Matchup
|TV
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 1
Fox
Saturday, Oct. 29
Game 2
Fox
Sunday, Oct. 30
Travel Day
Monday, Oct. 31
Game 3
Fox
Tuesday., Nov. 1
Game 4
Fox
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Game 5 (if nec.)
Fox
Thursday, Nov. 3
Travel Day
Friday, Nov. 4
Game 6 (if nec.)
Fox
Saturday, Nov. 5
Game 7 (if nec.)
Fox