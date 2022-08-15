world-series-trophy-usatsi-1.png
Major League Baseball announced the 2022 postseason schedule Monday afternoon, and there will be November baseball this year. Game 4 of the World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, so that is a guaranteed date. Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Saturday,. Nov. 5. It would be the latest World Series game in MLB history.

Because the first week of the regular season was postponed due to the owners' lockout, each team had three makeup games added to the end of their schedule. The regular season ends Wednesday, Oct. 5. The postseason begins two days later. Here are some other things to know about this year's postseason schedule:

  • The best-of-three Wild Card Series will be played on three consecutive days. There is no off-day within the series.
  • There are no off days between Games 4 and 5 of the LDS, or between Games 5 and 6 of the LCS. Travel could be a nightmare should teams on opposite coasts meet (like, say, Dodgers vs. Mets in the NLCS).
  • The World Series follows the usual 2-3-2 format with off-days between Games 2 and 3, and Games 5 and 6.

As a reminder, there is an expanded 12-team postseason field now. The three division winners and three non-division winners with the best records in each league qualify for the postseason. The two division winners with the best records receive a bye to the LDS. The other four teams meet in the Wild Card Series.

Here is the 2022 MLB postseason schedule:

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

DateMatchupTV

Friday, Oct. 7

NLWC A, Game 1

ESPN

NLWC B, Game 1

ESPN

ALWC A, Game 1

ESPN

ALWC B, Game 1

ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

NLWC A, Game 2

ESPN

NLWC A, Game 2

ESPN

ALWC A, Game 2

ESPN

ALCS B, Game 2

ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 9

NLWC A, Game 3 (if nec.)

ESPN

NLWC B, Game 3 (if nec.)

ESPN

ALWC A, Game 3 (if nec.)

ESPN

ALWC B, Game 3 (if nec.)

ESPN

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DateMatchupTV

Tuesday, Oct. 11

NLDS A, Game 1

Fox or FS1

NLDS B, Game 1

Fox or FS1

ALDS A, Game 1

TBS

ALDS B, Game 1

TBS

Wednesday., Oct. 12

NLDS A, Game 2

Fox or FS1

NLDS B, Game 2

Fox or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13

ALDS A, Game 2

TBS

ALDS B, Game 2

TBS

Friday, Oct. 14

NLDS A, Game 3

FS1

NLDS B, Game 3

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

NLDS A, Game 4 (if nec.)

FS1

NLDS B, Game 4 (if nec.)

FS1

ALDS A, Game 3

TBS

ALDS B, Game 3

TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16

ALDS A, Game 4 (if nec.)

TBS

ALDS B, Game 4 (if nec.)

TBS

NLDS A, Game 5 (if nec.)

FS1

NLDS B Game 5 (if nec.)

FS1

Monday, Oct. 17

ALDS A, Game 5 (if nec.)

TBS

ALDS B, Game 5 (if nec.)

TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DateMatchupTV

Tuesday, Oct. 18

NLCS, Game 1

Fox or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

NLCS, Game 2

Fox or FS1

ALCS, Game 1

TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

ALCS, Game 2

TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

NLCS, Game 3

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

NLCS, Game 4

Fox or FS1

ALCS, Game 3

TBS

Sunday, Oct. 23

NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.)

FS1

NLCS, Game 4

TBS

Monday, Oct. 24

NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.)

FS1

ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.)

TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 25

NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.)

Fox and FS1

ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.)

TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 26

ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.)

TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DateMatchupTV

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1

Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2

Fox

Sunday, Oct. 30

Travel Day

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3

Fox

Tuesday., Nov. 1

Game 4

Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5 (if nec.)

Fox

Thursday, Nov. 3

Travel Day

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6 (if nec.)

Fox

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7 (if nec.)

Fox