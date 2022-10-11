After a day off on Monday, the 2022 MLB playoffs return in earnest on Tuesday afternoon. The American League Division Series begins with a Game 1 matchup between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Minute Maid Park hosts the action in Houston, with the Astros earning a bye after a 106-win season. The Mariners defeated the Toronto Blue Jays with a two-game sweep in the Wild Card to advance.

First pitch is at 3:37 p.m. ET in Houston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Houston as a -225 favorite on the money line, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 6.5 in the latest Mariners vs. Astros odds. Before you make any Astros vs. Mariners picks and MLB predictions, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Mariners vs. Astros money line: Astros -225, Mariners +185

Mariners vs. Astros over/under: 6.5 runs

Mariners vs. Astros run line: Astros -1.5 (+100)

Seattle: The Mariners are 37-27 in day games

Houston: The Astros are 43-13 in day games

Why you should back the Mariners

The Mariners are riding high after a seven-run comeback to finish off the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card round. Seattle must reset in advance of the ALDS, but the Mariners have a quality offense to lean on in this setting. The Mariners are highly patient, finishing No. 2 in the American League in walks this season, and Seattle also has stout power. Four players produced at least 20 home runs for the Mariners this season, with the team ranking in the top five of the AL in home runs overall.

Julio Rodriguez is the top standout for Seattle, with 28 home runs, 25 stolen bases, and a .509 slugging percentage in 2022. Seattle also has strength in its bullpen, with the Mariners producing a sterling 3.33 ERA from relief pitchers this season. Seattle's relief corps combined for 9.65 strikeouts and 2.99 walks per nine innings.

Why you should back the Astros

In addition to a fantastic offense, Houston's pitching projection is excellent for Game 1. The Astros will begin the game and the series with Justin Verlander on the mound, and the former MVP is also the Cy Young favorite in the American League this season. Verlander led the league with a 1.75 ERA across 28 starts in 2022, and he also led the AL with a 0.83 WHIP and only 6.0 hits allowed per nine innings. Verlander posted a 1.64 ERA at home and a 1.51 ERA since the All-Star break. He also generated 185 strikeouts in 175 innings, with only 1.5 walks per nine innings this season.

Behind him, Houston has the best bullpen in the American League. The Astros led the league in wins above replacement from relief pitchers, and Houston also sits atop the league with a 2.80 ERA and a strikeout rate of 10.45 per nine innings. Seattle lands in the bottom five of the American League in hits, doubles, strikeouts, batting average, and total bases, with Houston getting another boost from home-field advantage.

