Major League Baseball's postseason kicked off Friday with the brand-new Wild Card Series. MLB is using a 12-team playoff format for the first time in 2022, and eight teams are participating in the best-of-three Wild Card Series. The Guardians became the first team to win a Wild Card Series, sweeping the Rays with a 1-0 win in 15 innings on Saturday. The rest of the slate features Blue Jays-Mariners, Mets-Padres and Cardinals-Phillies. The Mariners, Padres and Phillies all have a chance to move on to the LDS round.

The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and will start their postseason journeys in the LDS round next week. Once teams clear the Wild Card Series, the playoffs will resemble their traditional selves: a best-of-five Division Series and then best-of-seven League Championship Series before the best-of-seven World Series.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

CBS Sports

Wild Card Series schedule (best-of-three)



League Division Series

Date Matchup TV Tuesday, Oct. 11 Game 1: Braves vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Game 1: Dodgers vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians TBS Game 1: Astros vs. TBD TBS Wednesday., Oct. 12 Game 2: Braves vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Thursday, Oct. 13 Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians TBS Game 2: Astros vs. TBD TBS Friday, Oct. 14 Game 3: Braves vs. TBD FS1 Game 3: Dodgers vs. TBD FS1 Saturday, Oct. 15 Game 4: Braves vs. TBD (if nec.) FS1 Game 4: Dodgers vs. TBD (if nec.) FS1 Game 3: Yankees vs. Guardians TBS Game 3: Astros vs. TBD TBS Sunday, Oct. 16 Game 4: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.) TBS Game 4: Astros vs. TBD 4 (if nec.) TBS Game 5: Braves vs. TBD (if nec.) FS1 Game 5: Dodgers vs. TBD (if nec.) FS1 Monday, Oct. 17 Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.) TBS Game 5: Astros vs. TBD (if nec.) TBS

League Championship Series

Date Matchup TV Tuesday, Oct. 18 NLCS, Game 1 Fox or FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 NLCS, Game 2 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 1 TBS Thursday, Oct. 20 ALCS, Game 2 TBS Friday, Oct. 21 NLCS, Game 3 FS1 Saturday, Oct. 22 NLCS, Game 4 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 3 TBS Sunday, Oct. 23 NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.) FS1 NLCS, Game 4 TBS Monday, Oct. 24 NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.) FS1 ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.) TBS Tuesday, Oct. 25 NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.) Fox and FS1 ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.) TBS Wednesday, Oct. 26 ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.) TBS

World Series