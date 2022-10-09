Major League Baseball's postseason kicked off Friday with the brand-new Wild Card Series. MLB is using a 12-team playoff format for the first time in 2022, and eight teams are participating in the best-of-three Wild Card Series. Two teams have already advanced to the LDS: the Guardians and Mariners. The Mariners ousted the Blue Jays with a shocking seven-run comeback on Saturday to sweep the best-of-three series on the road. The Guardians took care of the Rays in two games, beating them Saturday in a 15-inning Game 2.

Things are still undecided on the National League side in the Wild Card Series. The Cardinals and Mets are hosting Game 2s on Saturday night, trying to keep their seasons alive against the Phillies and Padres, respectively.

The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and will start their postseason journeys in the LDS round next week. Once teams clear the Wild Card Series, the playoffs will resemble their traditional selves: a best-of-five Division Series and then best-of-seven League Championship Series before the best-of-seven World Series.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

CBS Sports

Wild Card Series schedule (best-of-three)



League Division Series

Date Matchup TV Tuesday, Oct. 11 Game 1: Braves vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Game 1: Dodgers vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians TBS Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners TBS Wednesday., Oct. 12 Game 2: Braves vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Thursday, Oct. 13 Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians TBS Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners TBS Friday, Oct. 14 Game 3: Braves vs. TBD FS1 Game 3: Dodgers vs. TBD FS1 Saturday, Oct. 15 Game 4: Braves vs. TBD (if nec.) FS1 Game 4: Dodgers vs. TBD (if nec.) FS1 Game 3: Yankees vs. Guardians TBS Game 3: Astros vs. Mariners TBS Sunday, Oct. 16 Game 4: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.) TBS Game 4: Astros vs. Mariners 4 (if nec.) TBS Game 5: Braves vs. TBD (if nec.) FS1 Game 5: Dodgers vs. TBD (if nec.) FS1 Monday, Oct. 17 Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.) TBS Game 5: Astros vs. Mariners (if nec.) TBS

League Championship Series

Date Matchup TV Tuesday, Oct. 18 NLCS, Game 1 Fox or FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 NLCS, Game 2 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 1 TBS Thursday, Oct. 20 ALCS, Game 2 TBS Friday, Oct. 21 NLCS, Game 3 FS1 Saturday, Oct. 22 NLCS, Game 4 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 3 TBS Sunday, Oct. 23 NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.) FS1 NLCS, Game 4 TBS Monday, Oct. 24 NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.) FS1 ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.) TBS Tuesday, Oct. 25 NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.) Fox and FS1 ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.) TBS Wednesday, Oct. 26 ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.) TBS

World Series