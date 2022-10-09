mlb-bracket-2022-1.png
CBS Sports

Major League Baseball's postseason kicked off Friday with the brand-new Wild Card Series. MLB is using a 12-team playoff format for the first time in 2022, and eight teams are participating in the best-of-three Wild Card Series. Two teams have already advanced to the LDS: the Guardians and Mariners. The Mariners ousted the Blue Jays with a shocking seven-run comeback on Saturday to sweep the best-of-three series on the road. The Guardians took care of the Rays in two games, beating them Saturday in a 15-inning Game 2.

Things are still undecided on the National League side in the Wild Card Series. The Cardinals and Mets are hosting Game 2s on Saturday night, trying to keep their seasons alive against the Phillies and Padres, respectively.

The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and will start their postseason journeys in the LDS round next week. Once teams clear the Wild Card Series, the playoffs will resemble their traditional selves: a best-of-five Division Series and then best-of-seven League Championship Series before the best-of-seven World Series.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

mlb-bracket-2022-mariners.png
CBS Sports

Wild Card Series schedule (best-of-three)

DATEMATCHUPTIME/SCORETV

Friday, Oct. 7

Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 2, TB 1

ESPN


Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies

PHI 6, STL 3

ABC


Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 4, TOR 0

ESPN


Game 1: Mets vs. Padres

SD 7, NYM 1

ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 1, TB 0 (15)

ESPN2


Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 10, TOR 9

ESPN


Game 2: Mets vs. Padres

7:37 p.m. ET

ESPN


Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies

8:37 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 9

Game 3: Mets vs. Padres (if nec.)

7:37 p.m. ET

ESPN


Game 3: Cardinals vs. Phillies (if nec.)

8:37 p.m. ET

ESPN2

League Division Series

DateMatchupTV

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game 1: Braves vs. TBD

Fox or FS1

Game 1: Dodgers vs. TBD

Fox or FS1

Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians

TBS

Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners

TBS

Wednesday., Oct. 12

Game 2: Braves vs. TBD

Fox or FS1

Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD

Fox or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13

Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians

TBS

Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners

TBS

Friday, Oct. 14

Game 3: Braves vs. TBD

FS1

Game 3: Dodgers vs. TBD

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

Game 4: Braves vs. TBD (if nec.)

FS1

Game 4: Dodgers vs. TBD (if nec.)

FS1

Game 3: Yankees vs. Guardians

TBS

Game 3: Astros vs. Mariners

TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16

Game 4: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.)

TBS

Game 4: Astros vs. Mariners 4 (if nec.)

TBS

Game 5: Braves vs. TBD (if nec.)

FS1

Game 5: Dodgers vs. TBD (if nec.)

FS1

Monday, Oct. 17

Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.)

TBS

Game 5: Astros vs. Mariners (if nec.)

TBS

League Championship Series

DateMatchupTV

Tuesday, Oct. 18

NLCS, Game 1

Fox or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

NLCS, Game 2

Fox or FS1

ALCS, Game 1

TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

ALCS, Game 2

TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

NLCS, Game 3

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

NLCS, Game 4

Fox or FS1

ALCS, Game 3

TBS

Sunday, Oct. 23

NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.)

FS1

NLCS, Game 4

TBS

Monday, Oct. 24

NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.)

FS1

ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.)

TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 25

NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.)

Fox and FS1

ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.)

TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 26

ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.)

TBS

World Series

DateMatchupTV

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1

Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2

Fox

Sunday, Oct. 30

Travel Day

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3

Fox

Tuesday., Nov. 1

Game 4

Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5 (if nec.)

Fox

Thursday, Nov. 3

Travel Day

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6 (if nec.)

Fox

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7 (if nec.)

Fox