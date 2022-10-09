Major League Baseball's postseason kicked off Friday with the brand-new Wild Card Series. MLB is using a 12-team playoff format for the first time in 2022, and eight teams are participating in the best-of-three Wild Card Series. Two teams have already advanced to the LDS: the Guardians and Mariners. The Mariners ousted the Blue Jays with a shocking seven-run comeback on Saturday to sweep the best-of-three series on the road. The Guardians took care of the Rays in two games, beating them Saturday in a 15-inning Game 2.
Things are still undecided on the National League side in the Wild Card Series. The Cardinals and Mets are hosting Game 2s on Saturday night, trying to keep their seasons alive against the Phillies and Padres, respectively.
The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and will start their postseason journeys in the LDS round next week. Once teams clear the Wild Card Series, the playoffs will resemble their traditional selves: a best-of-five Division Series and then best-of-seven League Championship Series before the best-of-seven World Series.
Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.
2022 MLB playoff bracket
Wild Card Series schedule (best-of-three)
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME/SCORE
|TV
Friday, Oct. 7
Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays
|CLE 2, TB 1
ESPN
Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|PHI 6, STL 3
ABC
Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|SEA 4, TOR 0
ESPN
Game 1: Mets vs. Padres
|SD 7, NYM 1
ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8
Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays
|CLE 1, TB 0 (15)
ESPN2
Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|SEA 10, TOR 9
ESPN
Game 2: Mets vs. Padres
|7:37 p.m. ET
ESPN
Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|8:37 p.m. ET
ESPN2
|Sunday, Oct. 9
Game 3: Mets vs. Padres (if nec.)
|7:37 p.m. ET
ESPN
Game 3: Cardinals vs. Phillies (if nec.)
|8:37 p.m. ET
ESPN2
League Division Series
|Date
|Matchup
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Game 1: Braves vs. TBD
Fox or FS1
Game 1: Dodgers vs. TBD
Fox or FS1
Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians
TBS
Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners
TBS
Wednesday., Oct. 12
Game 2: Braves vs. TBD
Fox or FS1
Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD
Fox or FS1
Thursday, Oct. 13
Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians
TBS
Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners
TBS
Friday, Oct. 14
Game 3: Braves vs. TBD
FS1
Game 3: Dodgers vs. TBD
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15
Game 4: Braves vs. TBD (if nec.)
FS1
Game 4: Dodgers vs. TBD (if nec.)
FS1
Game 3: Yankees vs. Guardians
TBS
Game 3: Astros vs. Mariners
TBS
Sunday, Oct. 16
Game 4: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.)
TBS
Game 4: Astros vs. Mariners 4 (if nec.)
TBS
Game 5: Braves vs. TBD (if nec.)
FS1
Game 5: Dodgers vs. TBD (if nec.)
FS1
Monday, Oct. 17
Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.)
TBS
Game 5: Astros vs. Mariners (if nec.)
TBS
League Championship Series
|Date
|Matchup
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 18
NLCS, Game 1
Fox or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 19
NLCS, Game 2
Fox or FS1
ALCS, Game 1
TBS
Thursday, Oct. 20
ALCS, Game 2
TBS
Friday, Oct. 21
NLCS, Game 3
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 22
NLCS, Game 4
Fox or FS1
ALCS, Game 3
TBS
Sunday, Oct. 23
NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.)
FS1
NLCS, Game 4
TBS
Monday, Oct. 24
NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.)
FS1
ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.)
TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 25
NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.)
Fox and FS1
ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.)
TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 26
ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.)
TBS
World Series
|Date
|Matchup
|TV
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 1
Fox
Saturday, Oct. 29
Game 2
Fox
Sunday, Oct. 30
Travel Day
Monday, Oct. 31
Game 3
Fox
Tuesday., Nov. 1
Game 4
Fox
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Game 5 (if nec.)
Fox
Thursday, Nov. 3
Travel Day
Friday, Nov. 4
Game 6 (if nec.)
Fox
Saturday, Nov. 5
Game 7 (if nec.)
Fox