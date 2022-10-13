The ALDS and NLDS are in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Both NLDS matchups are tied, 1-1, after the Braves and Padres picked up victories Wednesday night against the Phillies and Dodges, respectively. The two American League series are set to continue Thursday with Game 2 for Astros-Mariners and Yankees-Guardians.

These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated over the weekend in the Wild Card Series.

The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round on Tuesday. With the Wild Card Series in the books, the playoffs resemble their traditional selves: a best-of-five Division Series and then best-of-seven League Championship Series before the best-of-seven World Series.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

CBS Sports

League Division Series schedule



Date Matchup Time/Score TV Tuesday, Oct. 11 Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies PHI 7, ATL 6 Fox Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners HOU 8, SEA 7 TBS Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians NYY 4, CLE 1 TBS

Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres LAD 5, SD 3 FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 12 Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies ATL 3, PHI 0 Fox Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres SD 5, LAD 3 FS1 Thursday, Oct. 13 Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners 3:37 p.m. ET TBS Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians 7:37 p.m. ET TBS Friday, Oct. 14 Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves 4:37 p.m. ET FS1 Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers 8:37 p.m. ET FS1 Saturday, Oct. 15 Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves (if nec.) 2:07 p.m. ET FS1 Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros 4:07 p.m. ET TBS Game 3: Guardians vs. Yankees 7:37 p.m. ET TBS Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers (if nec.) 9:37 p.m. ET FS1 Sunday, Oct. 16 Game 4: Mariners vs. Astros (if nec.) 3:07 p.m. ET TBS Game 5: Braves vs. Phillies (if nec.) 4:37 p.m. ET FS1 Game 4: Guardians vs. Yankees (if nec.) 7:07 p.m. ET TBS Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres (if nec.) 9:07 p.m. ET FS1 Monday, Oct. 17 Game 5: Astros vs. Mariners (if nec.) 5:07 p.m. ET TNT Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.) 7:37 p.m. ET TBS

League Championship Series

Date Matchup TV Tuesday, Oct. 18 NLCS, Game 1 Fox or FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 NLCS, Game 2 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 1 TBS Thursday, Oct. 20 ALCS, Game 2 TBS Friday, Oct. 21 NLCS, Game 3 FS1 Saturday, Oct. 22 NLCS, Game 4 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 3 TBS Sunday, Oct. 23 NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.) FS1 NLCS, Game 4 TBS Monday, Oct. 24 NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.) FS1 ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.) TBS Tuesday, Oct. 25 NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.) Fox and FS1 ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.) TBS Wednesday, Oct. 26 ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.) TBS

World Series

Date Matchup TV Friday, Oct. 28 Game 1 Fox Saturday, Oct. 29 Game 2 Fox Sunday, Oct. 30 Travel Day Monday, Oct. 31 Game 3 Fox Tuesday., Nov. 1 Game 4 Fox Wednesday, Nov. 2 Game 5 (if nec.) Fox Thursday, Nov. 3 Travel Day Friday, Nov. 4 Game 6 (if nec.) Fox Saturday, Nov. 5 Game 7 (if nec.) Fox

Wild Card Series (completed)

