Major League Baseball's 12-team postseason kicked off this weekend with the brand-new Wild Card Series, and the LDS matchups are set: Yankees-Guardians and Astros-Mariners in the American League, and Dodgers-Padres and Braves-Phillies in the National League. The Padres ousted the Mets in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series on Sunday night.
The Rays, Blue Jays and Cardinals were all eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday in two-game sweeps.
The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and will start their postseason journeys in the LDS round on Tuesday. Once teams clear the Wild Card Series, the playoffs will resemble their traditional selves: a best-of-five Division Series and then best-of-seven League Championship Series before the best-of-seven World Series.
Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.
2022 MLB playoff bracket
Wild Card Series schedule (best-of-three)
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME/SCORE
|TV
Friday, Oct. 7
Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays
|CLE 2, TB 1
ESPN
Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|PHI 6, STL 3
ABC
Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|SEA 4, TOR 0
ESPN
Game 1: Mets vs. Padres
|SD 7, NYM 1
ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8
Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays
|CLE 1, TB 0 (15)
ESPN2
Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|SEA 10, TOR 9
ESPN
Game 2: Mets vs. Padres
|NYM 7, SD 3
ESPN
Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|PHI 2, STL 0
ESPN2
|Sunday, Oct. 9
Game 3: Mets vs. Padres
|SD 6, NYM 0
ESPN
League Division Series
|Date
|Matchup
|Time
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies
|1:07 p.m. ET
Fox
Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners
|3:05 p.m. ET
TBS
Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians
|6:38 p.m. ET
TBS
|Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres
|9:37 p.m. ET
|FS1
Wednesday., Oct. 12
Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies
|4:35 p.m. ET
Fox
Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres
|8:37 p.m.
FS1
Thursday, Oct. 13
Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners
|3:37 p.m. ET
TBS
Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians
|7:37 p.m. ET
TBS
Friday, Oct. 14
Game 3: Braves vs. Phillies
FS1
Game 3: Dodgers vs. Padres
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15
Game 4: Braves vs. Phillies (if nec.)
FS1
Game 4: Dodgers vs. Padres (if nec.)
FS1
Game 3: Yankees vs. Guardians
TBS
Game 3: Astros vs. Mariners
TBS
Sunday, Oct. 16
Game 4: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.)
TBS
Game 4: Astros vs. Mariners 4 (if nec.)
TBS
Game 5: Braves vs. Phillies (if nec.)
FS1
Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres (if nec.)
FS1
Monday, Oct. 17
Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.)
TBS
Game 5: Astros vs. Mariners (if nec.)
TBS
League Championship Series
|Date
|Matchup
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 18
NLCS, Game 1
Fox or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 19
NLCS, Game 2
Fox or FS1
ALCS, Game 1
TBS
Thursday, Oct. 20
ALCS, Game 2
TBS
Friday, Oct. 21
NLCS, Game 3
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 22
NLCS, Game 4
Fox or FS1
ALCS, Game 3
TBS
Sunday, Oct. 23
NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.)
FS1
NLCS, Game 4
TBS
Monday, Oct. 24
NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.)
FS1
ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.)
TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 25
NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.)
Fox and FS1
ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.)
TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 26
ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.)
TBS
World Series
|Date
|Matchup
|TV
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 1
Fox
Saturday, Oct. 29
Game 2
Fox
Sunday, Oct. 30
Travel Day
Monday, Oct. 31
Game 3
Fox
Tuesday., Nov. 1
Game 4
Fox
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Game 5 (if nec.)
Fox
Thursday, Nov. 3
Travel Day
Friday, Nov. 4
Game 6 (if nec.)
Fox
Saturday, Nov. 5
Game 7 (if nec.)
Fox