Major League Baseball's 12-team postseason kicked off this weekend with the brand-new Wild Card Series. Three teams punched their tickets to the next round on Saturday, as the Phillies, Mariners and Guardians moved on to the LDS round with two-game sweeps. The Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Mets forced a winner-take-all Game 3 against the Padres.

The Mets and Padres will meet again Sunday night to determine who moves on to face the Dodgers. The LDS round gets started on Tuesday.

The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and will start their postseason journeys in the LDS round next week. Once teams clear the Wild Card Series, the playoffs will resemble their traditional selves: a best-of-five Division Series and then best-of-seven League Championship Series before the best-of-seven World Series.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

CBS Sports

Wild Card Series schedule (best-of-three)



League Division Series

Date Matchup TV Tuesday, Oct. 11 Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies Fox or FS1 Game 1: Dodgers vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians TBS Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners TBS Wednesday., Oct. 12 Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies Fox or FS1 Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Thursday, Oct. 13 Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians TBS Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners TBS Friday, Oct. 14 Game 3: Braves vs. Phillies FS1 Game 3: Dodgers vs. TBD FS1 Saturday, Oct. 15 Game 4: Braves vs. Phillies (if nec.) FS1 Game 4: Dodgers vs. TBD (if nec.) FS1 Game 3: Yankees vs. Guardians TBS Game 3: Astros vs. Mariners TBS Sunday, Oct. 16 Game 4: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.) TBS Game 4: Astros vs. Mariners 4 (if nec.) TBS Game 5: Braves vs. Phillies (if nec.) FS1 Game 5: Dodgers vs. TBD (if nec.) FS1 Monday, Oct. 17 Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.) TBS Game 5: Astros vs. Mariners (if nec.) TBS

League Championship Series

Date Matchup TV Tuesday, Oct. 18 NLCS, Game 1 Fox or FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 NLCS, Game 2 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 1 TBS Thursday, Oct. 20 ALCS, Game 2 TBS Friday, Oct. 21 NLCS, Game 3 FS1 Saturday, Oct. 22 NLCS, Game 4 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 3 TBS Sunday, Oct. 23 NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.) FS1 NLCS, Game 4 TBS Monday, Oct. 24 NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.) FS1 ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.) TBS Tuesday, Oct. 25 NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.) Fox and FS1 ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.) TBS Wednesday, Oct. 26 ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.) TBS

World Series