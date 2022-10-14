mlb-bracket-2022-1.png
CBS Sports

The ALDS and NLDS are in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs, and fans are being treated to a three-game schedule on Friday. The Yankees fell to the Guardians in the day's first game, as Cleveland tied the ALDS matchup, 1-1. The Phillies, hosting their first playoff game in 11 years, then took down the defending champion Braves to take a 2-1 lead in their NLDS matchup. Friday wraps up with another NLDS Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers in a series currently tied 1-1.

n the other American League series, the Astros have a 2-0 lead over the Mariners and will try to sweep Seattle on Saturday.

These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated last weekend in the Wild Card Series.

The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round on Tuesday. With the Wild Card Series in the books, the playoffs resemble their traditional selves: a best-of-five Division Series and then best-of-seven League Championship Series before the best-of-seven World Series.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

mlb-bracket-2022-pads.png
CBS Sports

League Division Series schedule

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies

PHI 7, ATL 6

Fox

Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners

HOU 8, SEA 7

TBS

Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians

NYY 4, CLE 1

TBS


Game 1: Dodgers vs. PadresLAD 5, SD 3FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies

ATL 3, PHI 0

Fox

Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres

SD 5, LAD 3

FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13

Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners

HOU 4, SEA 2

TBS

Friday, Oct. 14

Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians

CLE 4, NYY 2

TBS

Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves

PHI 9, ATL 1

FS1

Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers

8:37 p.m. ET

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves

2:07 p.m. ET

FS1

Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros

4:07 p.m. ET

TBS

Game 3: Guardians vs. Yankees

7:37 p.m. ET

TBS

Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers

9:37 p.m. ET

FS1

Sunday, Oct. 16

Game 4: Mariners vs. Astros (if nec.)

3:07 p.m. ET

TBS

Game 5: Braves vs. Phillies (if nec.)

4:37 p.m. ET

FS1

Game 4: Guardians vs. Yankees (if nec.)

7:07 p.m. ET

TBS

Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres (if nec.)

9:07 p.m. ET

FS1

Monday, Oct. 17

Game 5: Astros vs. Mariners (if nec.)

5:07 p.m. ET

TNT

Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.)

7:37 p.m. ET

TBS

League Championship Series

DateMatchupTV

Tuesday, Oct. 18

NLCS, Game 1

Fox or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

NLCS, Game 2

Fox or FS1

ALCS, Game 1

TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

ALCS, Game 2

TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

NLCS, Game 3

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

NLCS, Game 4

Fox or FS1

ALCS, Game 3

TBS

Sunday, Oct. 23

NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.)

FS1

ALCS, Game 4

TBS

Monday, Oct. 24

NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.)

FS1

ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.)

TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 25

NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.)

Fox and FS1

ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.)

TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 26

ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.)

TBS

World Series

DateMatchupTV

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1

Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2

Fox

Sunday, Oct. 30

Travel Day

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3

Fox

Tuesday., Nov. 1

Game 4

Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5 (if nec.)

Fox

Thursday, Nov. 3

Travel Day

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6 (if nec.)

Fox

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7 (if nec.)

Fox

Wild Card Series (completed)

DATEMATCHUPTIME/SCORETV

Friday, Oct. 7

Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 2, TB 1

ESPN


Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies

PHI 6, STL 3

ABC


Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 4, TOR 0

ESPN


Game 1: Mets vs. Padres

SD 7, NYM 1

ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 1, TB 0 (15)

ESPN2


Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 10, TOR 9

ESPN


Game 2: Mets vs. Padres

NYM 7, SD 3

ESPN


Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies

PHI 2, STL 0

ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 9

Game 3: Mets vs. Padres

SD 6, NYM 0

ESPN