Major League Baseball's postseason kicked off Friday with the brand-new Wild Card Series. MLB is using a 12-team playoff format for the first time in 2022, and eight teams are participating in the best-of-three Wild Card Series. The Guardians, Phillies, Mariners and Padres all took 1-0 series leads in the wild-card round on Friday. The Rays, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Mets will try to keep their seasons alive on Saturday.

The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) receive byes and will start their postseason journeys in the LDS round next week. Once teams clear the Wild Card Series, the playoffs will resemble their traditional selves: a best-of-five Division Series and then best-of-seven League Championship Series before the best-of-seven World Series.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

CBS Sports

Wild Card Series schedule (best-of-three)



DATE MATCHUP TIME/SCORE TV Friday, Oct. 7 Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays CLE 2, TB 1 ESPN

Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies PHI 6, STL 3 ABC

Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners SEA 4, TOR 0 ESPN

Game 1: Mets vs. Padres SD 7, NYM 1 ESPN Saturday, Oct. 8 Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays 12:07 p.m. ET ESPN2

Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners 4:07 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 2: Mets vs. Padres 7:37 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies 8:37 p.m. ET ESPN2 Sunday, Oct. 9 Game 3: Blue Jays vs. Mariners (if nec.) 2:07 p.m. ET ABC

Game 3: Guardians vs. Rays (if nec.) 4:07 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 3: Mets vs. Padres (if nec.) 7:37 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 3: Cardinals vs. Phillies (if nec.) 8:37 p.m. ET ESPN2

League Division Series

Date Matchup TV Tuesday, Oct. 11 Game 1: Braves vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Game 1: Dodgers vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Game 1: Yankees vs. TBD TBS Game 1: Astros vs. TBD TBS Wednesday., Oct. 12 Game 2: Braves vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Thursday, Oct. 13 Game 2: Yankees vs. TBD TBS Game 2: Astros vs. TBD TBS Friday, Oct. 14 Game 3: Braves vs. TBD FS1 Game 3: Dodgers vs. TBD FS1 Saturday, Oct. 15 Game 4: Braves vs. TBD (if nec.) FS1 Game 4: Dodgers vs. TBD (if nec.) FS1 Game 3: Yankees vs. TBD TBS Game 3: Astros vs. TBD TBS Sunday, Oct. 16 Game 4: Yankees vs. TBD (if nec.) TBS Game 4: Astros vs. TBD 4 (if nec.) TBS Game 5: Braves vs. TBD (if nec.) FS1 Game 5: Dodgers vs. TBD (if nec.) FS1 Monday, Oct. 17 Game 5: Yankees vs. TBD (if nec.) TBS Game 5: Astros vs. TBD (if nec.) TBS

League Championship Series

Date Matchup TV Tuesday, Oct. 18 NLCS, Game 1 Fox or FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 NLCS, Game 2 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 1 TBS Thursday, Oct. 20 ALCS, Game 2 TBS Friday, Oct. 21 NLCS, Game 3 FS1 Saturday, Oct. 22 NLCS, Game 4 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 3 TBS Sunday, Oct. 23 NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.) FS1 NLCS, Game 4 TBS Monday, Oct. 24 NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.) FS1 ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.) TBS Tuesday, Oct. 25 NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.) Fox and FS1 ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.) TBS Wednesday, Oct. 26 ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.) TBS

World Series