A jam-packed weekend of playoff baseball rolled on Saturday, and now the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are both one win away from the World Series. The Astros have a commanding 3-0 ALCS lead against the New York Yankees, and they'll go for a sweep on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. In the National League, the Phillies have opened a 3-1 lead over the San Diego Padres. They can close the series out on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.
These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays have all been eliminated. The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round last week. With the Wild Card Series and three of the four Division Series in the books, the high stakes best-of-seven League Championship Series will start in San Diego on Tuesday and in Houston on Wednesday. The best-of-seven World Series is scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 28.
Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.
2022 MLB playoff bracket
League Championship Series schedule
|Date
|Matchup
|Time/Score
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Game 1: Phillies at Padres
|PHI 2, SD 0
FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Game 2: Phillies at Padres
|SD 8, PHI 5
Fox/FS1
Game 1: Yankees at Astros
|HOU 4, NYY 2
TBS
Thursday, Oct. 20
Game 2: Yankees at Astros
|HOU 3, NYY 2
TBS
Friday, Oct. 21
Game 3: Padres at Phillies
|PHI 4, SD 2
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 22
Game 3: Astros at Yankees
|HOU 5, NYY 0
TBS
Game 4: Padres at Phillies
|PHI 10, SD 6
Fox
Sunday, Oct. 23
Game 5: Padres at Phillies
|2:37 p.m. ET
FS1
Game 4: Astros at Yankees
|7:07 p.m. ET
TBS
Monday, Oct. 24
Game 5: Astros at Yankees (if nec.)
|4:07 p.m. ET
TBS
Game 6: Phillies at Padres (if nec.)
|8:03 p.m. ET
FS1
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Game 6: Yankees at Astros (if nec.)
|6:07 p.m. ET
TBS
Game 7: Phillies at Padres (if nec.)
|8:03 p.m. ET
Fox/FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Game 7: Yankees at Astros (if nec.)
|7:37 p.m. ET
TBS
World Series
|Date
|Matchup
|TV
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 1
Fox
Saturday, Oct. 29
Game 2
Fox
Sunday, Oct. 30
Travel Day
Monday, Oct. 31
Game 3
Fox
Tuesday., Nov. 1
Game 4
Fox
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Game 5 (if nec.)
Fox
Thursday, Nov. 3
Travel Day
Friday, Nov. 4
Game 6 (if nec.)
Fox
Saturday, Nov. 5
Game 7 (if nec.)
Fox
League Division Series (completed)
|Date
|Matchup
|Time/Score
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies
|PHI 7, ATL 6
Fox
Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners
|HOU 8, SEA 7
TBS
Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians
|NYY 4, CLE 1
TBS
|Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres
|LAD 5, SD 3
|FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies
|ATL 3, PHI 0
Fox
Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres
|SD 5, LAD 3
FS1
Thursday, Oct. 13
Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners
|HOU 4, SEA 2
TBS
Friday, Oct. 14
Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians
|CLE 4, NYY 2
TBS
Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves
|PHI 9, ATL 1
FS1
Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers
|SD 2, LAD 1
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15
Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves
|PHI, 8, ATL 3
FS1
Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros
|HOU 1, SEA 0 (18)
TBS
Game 3: Guardians vs. Yankees
|CLE 6, NYY 5
TBS
Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers
|SD 5, LAD 3
FS1
Sunday, Oct. 16
Game 4: Guardians vs. Yankees
|NYY 4, CLE 2
TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians
|NYY 5, CLE 1
TBS
Wild Card Series (completed)
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME/SCORE
|TV
Friday, Oct. 7
Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays
|CLE 2, TB 1
ESPN
|
Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|PHI 6, STL 3
ABC
|
Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|SEA 4, TOR 0
ESPN
|
Game 1: Mets vs. Padres
|SD 7, NYM 1
ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8
Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays
|CLE 1, TB 0 (15)
ESPN2
|
Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|SEA 10, TOR 9
ESPN
|
Game 2: Mets vs. Padres
|NYM 7, SD 3
ESPN
|
Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|PHI 2, STL 0
ESPN2
|Sunday, Oct. 9
Game 3: Mets vs. Padres
|SD 6, NYM 0
ESPN