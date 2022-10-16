It's win or go home for the New York Yankees on Sunday night in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Yankees are facing a must-win ALDS Game 4 against the Guardians after blowing a ninth-inning lead on Saturday. Cleveland, meanwhile, can advance to the ALCS to face Houston with a Game 4 win at home. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round on a stunning Saturday. Game times for the LCS round were announced Sunday.

The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.In the American League, the Astros finished a sweep of the Mariners, but needed 18 innings to do so in a bizarre 1-0 win.

These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated last weekend in the Wild Card Series. The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round on Tuesday. With the Wild Card Series and three of the four Division Series in the books, the high stakes best-of-seven League Championship Series will start in San Diego on Tuesday and in Houston on Wednesday. The best-of-seven World Series is scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 28.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

League Division Series schedule



League Championship Series

Date Matchup Time/Score TV Tuesday, Oct. 18 Game 1: Padres vs. Phillies 8:03 p.m. ET FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 Game 2: Padres vs. Phillies 4:35 p.m. ET Fox/FS1 Game 1: Astros vs. TBD 7:37 p.m. ET TBS Thursday, Oct. 20 Game 2: Astros vs. TBD 7:37 p.m. ET TBS Friday, Oct. 21 Game 3: Phillies vs. Padres 7:37 p.m. ET FS1 Saturday, Oct. 22 Game 3: TBD vs. Astros 5:07 p.m. ET TBS Game 4: Phillies vs. Padres 7:45 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 23 Game 5: Phillies vs. Padres (if nec.) 2:37 p.m. ET FS1 Game 4: TBD vs. Astros 7:07 p.m. ET TBS Monday, Oct. 24 Game 5: TBD vs. Astros (if nec.) 4:07 p.m. ET TBS Game 6: Padres vs. Phillies (if nec.) 8:03 p.m. ET FS1 Tuesday, Oct. 25 Game 6: Astros vs. TBD (if nec.) 6:07 p.m. ET TBS Game 7: Padres vs. Phillies (if nec.) 8:03 p.m. ET Fox/FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 26 Game 7: Astros vs. TBD (if nec.) 7:37 p.m. ET TBS

World Series

Date Matchup TV Friday, Oct. 28 Game 1 Fox Saturday, Oct. 29 Game 2 Fox Sunday, Oct. 30 Travel Day Monday, Oct. 31 Game 3 Fox Tuesday., Nov. 1 Game 4 Fox Wednesday, Nov. 2 Game 5 (if nec.) Fox Thursday, Nov. 3 Travel Day Friday, Nov. 4 Game 6 (if nec.) Fox Saturday, Nov. 5 Game 7 (if nec.) Fox

Wild Card Series (completed)

