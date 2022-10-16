It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will meet in the NLCS, starting Tuesday.
In the American League, the Astros finished a sweep of the Mariners, but needed 18 innings to do so in a bizarre 1-0 win. In the only LDS matchup left, the Guardians lead the Yankees, 2-1, after a ninth-inning rally on Saturday night. They meet again Sunday night in Cleveland with New York facing elimination in Game 4.
These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated last weekend in the Wild Card Series. The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round on Tuesday. With the Wild Card Series and three of the four Division Series in the books, the high stakes best-of-seven League Championship Series will start in San Diego on Tuesday and in Houston on Wednesday. The best-of-seven World Series is scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 28.
Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.
2022 MLB playoff bracket
League Division Series schedule
|Date
|Matchup
|Time/Score
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies
|PHI 7, ATL 6
Fox
Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners
|HOU 8, SEA 7
TBS
Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians
|NYY 4, CLE 1
TBS
|Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres
|LAD 5, SD 3
|FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies
|ATL 3, PHI 0
Fox
Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres
|SD 5, LAD 3
FS1
Thursday, Oct. 13
Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners
|HOU 4, SEA 2
TBS
Friday, Oct. 14
Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians
|CLE 4, NYY 2
TBS
Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves
|PHI 9, ATL 1
FS1
Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers
|SD 2, LAD 1
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15
Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves
|PHI, 8, ATL 3
FS1
Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros
|HOU 1, SEA 0 (18)
TBS
Game 3: Guardians vs. Yankees
|CLE 6, NYY 5
TBS
Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers
|SD 5, LAD 3
FS1
Sunday, Oct. 16
Game 4: Guardians vs. Yankees
|7:07 p.m. ET
TBS
Monday, Oct. 17
Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.)
|7:07 p.m. ET
TBS
League Championship Series
|Date
|Matchup
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 18
NLCS, Game 1
Fox or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 19
NLCS, Game 2
Fox or FS1
ALCS, Game 1
TBS
Thursday, Oct. 20
ALCS, Game 2
TBS
Friday, Oct. 21
NLCS, Game 3
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 22
NLCS, Game 4
Fox or FS1
ALCS, Game 3
TBS
Sunday, Oct. 23
NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.)
FS1
ALCS, Game 4
TBS
Monday, Oct. 24
NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.)
FS1
ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.)
TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 25
NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.)
Fox and FS1
ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.)
TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 26
ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.)
TBS
World Series
|Date
|Matchup
|TV
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 1
Fox
Saturday, Oct. 29
Game 2
Fox
Sunday, Oct. 30
Travel Day
Monday, Oct. 31
Game 3
Fox
Tuesday., Nov. 1
Game 4
Fox
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Game 5 (if nec.)
Fox
Thursday, Nov. 3
Travel Day
Friday, Nov. 4
Game 6 (if nec.)
Fox
Saturday, Nov. 5
Game 7 (if nec.)
Fox
Wild Card Series (completed)
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME/SCORE
|TV
Friday, Oct. 7
Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays
|CLE 2, TB 1
ESPN
Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|PHI 6, STL 3
ABC
Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|SEA 4, TOR 0
ESPN
Game 1: Mets vs. Padres
|SD 7, NYM 1
ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8
Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays
|CLE 1, TB 0 (15)
ESPN2
Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|SEA 10, TOR 9
ESPN
Game 2: Mets vs. Padres
|NYM 7, SD 3
ESPN
Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|PHI 2, STL 0
ESPN2
|Sunday, Oct. 9
Game 3: Mets vs. Padres
|SD 6, NYM 0
ESPN