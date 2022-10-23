The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series for the first time since 2009. They eliminated the San Diego Padres in NLCS Game 5 on Sunday and await the Houston Astros or New York Yankees in the 2022 World Series. The Astros lead the ALCS, 3-0, and can close out the Yankees on Sunday night.

These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays have all been eliminated. The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round last week. With the Wild Card Series and three of the four Division Series in the books, the high stakes best-of-seven League Championship Series will start in San Diego on Tuesday and in Houston on Wednesday. The best-of-seven World Series is scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 28.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

League Championship Series schedule



World Series

Date Matchup TV Friday, Oct. 28 Game 1 Fox Saturday, Oct. 29 Game 2 Fox Sunday, Oct. 30 Travel Day Monday, Oct. 31 Game 3 Fox Tuesday., Nov. 1 Game 4 Fox Wednesday, Nov. 2 Game 5 (if nec.) Fox Thursday, Nov. 3 Travel Day Friday, Nov. 4 Game 6 (if nec.) Fox Saturday, Nov. 5 Game 7 (if nec.) Fox

League Division Series (completed)



Wild Card Series (completed)

